Italy - Factors to watch on February 18

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thurs.

ECONOMY

Italy would oppose capping banks’ holdings of domestic sovereign bonds, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Wednesday, throwing down the gauntlet to European policymakers who are considering a cap to strengthen the euro zone banking system.

COMPANIES

ANSALDO STS, FINMECCANICA

Japanese group Hitachi said on Wednesday it had appealed against a ruling by Italy’s market watchdog forcing it to raise its offer to buy out minority shareholders in Italian train signalling group Ansaldo STS.

UBI BANCA

Shareholders holding a combined stake of 11.95 percent in Italy’s fifth biggest lender UBI Banca, which recently dropped its cooperative status and turned into a joint-stock company, have formed a “consultation pact”, they said on Wednesday.

TERNA

The Italian power grid company is ready to work with shareholder State Grid Corp of China on projects outside Europe as it moves to diversify its business and offset lower returns from core regulated operations.

* TELECOM ITALIA

Santander is arranging funding for a 750-800 million euro plan of broadband company Metroweb to cable 10 Italian cities. The bank is bringing together a pool of banks to stump up 400 million euros. The rest will be paid by investors that could include Vodafone, it said.

* ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

The choice of a new CEO will be made in the first 10 days of March, Il Corriere della Sera said.

BANCA MEDIOLANUM

Board meeting on FY results (0900 GMT); followed by conference call.

ITALCEMENTI

Board meeting on FY results.

METHORIOS CAPITAL

A Rome court ordered the company to pay 840,000 euro in compensation to the Italian Golf Federation and 28,000 euros for legal costs.

VITTORIA ASSICURAZIONI

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

