Italy - Factors to watch on February 19

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 24.

COMPANIES

ANSALDO STS

An Italian court has suspended for now a decision by market watchdog Consob calling on Hitachi to raise the price of its bid for train signalling group Ansaldo STS.

The mandatory public offer was due to end on Friday but Consob said it had extended the bid period to March 4.

MEDIASET, VIVENDI

Vivendi is studying a bid for Mediaset’s pay TV unit, several newspapers said, citing rumours. The deal would be part cash and part Vivendi shares, they said.

According to Corriere della Sera informal talks have been under way for at least 4-5 days over Vivendi’s buying Mediaset Premium for about 900 million euros.

But the newspapers cited Mediaset as denying talks, saying there was nothing new. La Repubblica said the chances of Vivendi acquiring Mediaset’s pay TV were very slim.

* BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The ECB has received the banks’ plans for merger and has asked especially for indications on non-performing loans, Il Corriere said. The CEOs of the two banks have proposed a plan to gradually increase the provisioning rate to significantly raise the current coverage ratio of around 40 percent, it said.

ENEL, ENEL GREEN POWER

Enel and EGP said on Thursday their integration would go ahead and added the total value of EGP shares subject to withdrawal and sale is approximately 29.2 million euros, or 0.33 percent of EGP share capital.

The option offer to EGP shareholders for the shares subject to withdrawal will commence on Feb. 19.

TERNA

The grid operator has issued a 10-year bond for 80 million euros through a private placement, it said on Thursday.

ITALCEMENTI

The cement maker said on Thursday it FY revenue were 4.30 billion euros ($4.77 billion) versus 4.16 billion euros a year ago, while net loss widened to 120 million euros.

Conference call on FY results (1430 GMT).

BB BIOTECH

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary results on Jan. 22).

