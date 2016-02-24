Italy - Factors to watch on February 24

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases December industry orders and sales data (0900 GMT).

ISTAT presents report on competitiveness of productive sectors with Cabinet Undersecretary Tommaso Nannicini (0930 GMT).

Assogestioni expected to release January fund flows data.

DEBT

Treasury sells 0.5-1.0 billion euros BTPei bonds due Sept. 15, 2032. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) need more time than expected to seal a merger that will create Italy’s third largest bank, three sources close to the matter said on Tuesday. (*) A memorandum of understanding between the two lenders could be announced on Sunday, March 6, Il Sole 24 Ore said. (*) The two banks plan to gradually shed their non-performing loans once merged, making use of the new measures approved by the government to help domestic lenders sell bad debts, MF reported on Wednesday

GENERALI

The Italian insurer will likely appoint a new CEO on March 17, when the group’s board meets to approve FY results, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

(*) FINMECCANICA

The Panamanian government said on Tuesday it had agreed the cancellation of a $125 million radar contract with a subsidiary of Italy’s Finmeccanica that had become mired in a dispute over alleged corruption.

Finmeccanica said in a separate statement on Wednesday that the Panamanian government’s decision is not related to the quality of the radar systems supplied by Selex ES, but stems from a separate reassessment of the overall surveillance system for the country’s coastal area.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

Investment firm Fintech launched a bid on Tuesday for Class B shares of Telecom Italia’s Argentine unit listed on the Buenos Aires Merval stock exchange, the company said in a statement.

(*) PRELIOS

Capital increase ends.

A consortium of investors including hedge fund York Capital and real estate advisor Daniel Buaron could emerge as the top shareholder in Prelios with a stake of more than 20 percent once the group’s cash call is completed, MF reported.

SALINI IMPREGILO

The general contractor said on Tuesday its FY preliminary EBITDA was 483 million euros, up 12.8 percent year on year.

ANSALDO STS

UBS Group cut its stake in the railway signalling group to 5.3 percent from 6.2 percent it held on Feb. 8, according to a regulatory filing published by Italian market watchdog on Tuesday. (*) Paul E. Singer, representing three funds, has increased its overall long position indirectly held in Ansaldo STS to 21.4 percent, including a stake of 12.6 percent and other long positions of 8.8 percent, according to the same Consob filing.

BANCA CARIGE

The bank’s top investor Malacalza Investimenti said on Tuesday it had not contacted UniCredit’s vice-director Marina Natale to propose her for a top job at the Genoa-based lender.

A2A

Chairman Giovanni Valotti attends conference on “Transparency, Laws, Citizenship” (0930 GMT).

JUVENTUS

Board meeting on H1 results.

SAIPEM

Board meeting on preliminary FY results; followed by conference call (1645 GMT).

PRYSMIAN

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

TENARIS

Board meeting on FY results.

