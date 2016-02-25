Italy - Factors to watch on February 25

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

The Italian government on Wednesday called a confidence vote over hotly contested legislation on gay civil unions after Prime Minister Matteo Renzi watered down the bill to reach an accord in his ruling coalition.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases February business and consumer confidence data (0900 GMT); December retail sales data (1000 GMT); January non-EU foreign trade data (1100 GMT).

Welfare institute INPS President Tito Boeri speaks before Parliamentary Committee (1300 GMT).

Representatives of market regulator Consob speak before Chamber of Deputies Finance Committee (1300 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.25 billion euros 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES (*) BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The possibility that the two lenders may need a capital increase and the number of board members of the merged entity are the main sticking points in the discussion between the two banks and the ECB over their planned tie-up, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

The two banks would have to raise between 1 and 2 billion euros if the ECB asked them to sell their non-performing loans more quickly than previously planned, Il Corriere della Sera reported, adding that, in this case, the lenders could also choose to sell some assets to plug the hole.

The MF added that the Bank of Italy had offered to act as a facilitator in the talks with the ECB to help win its approval for the tie-up and eliminate outstanding hurdles.

SAIPEM

Italian oil contractor Saipem may have to make more cost cuts its chief executive warned on Wednesday as it strives to meet a commitment to stick to its profit forecasts for 2016.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA, INWIT

The deadline to present binding offers to buy 45 percent of communications tower company INWIT is March 11, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

Fintech, the investment vehicle of Mexican financier David Martinez, expects to receive in the next few days a green light from the Argentine regulator to its proposed acquisition of 51 percent in Sofora from Telecom Italia, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Sofora owns a majority stake in Telecom Argentina.

(*) ANSALDO STS

Directors of the railway signalling firm have different views on how much the company should pay in dividends on 2015 results, Il Sole 24 Ore reported, adding independent directors had proposed an increase in the payout.

(*) PRELIOS

The real estate group said on Wednesday 64.97 percent of the total shares offered in a planned rights issue were subscribed, with an overall value of around 43.2 million euros.

A consortium of investors including real estate advisor Daniel Buaron and former Enel CEO Fulvio Conti could emerge as the top shareholder in Prelios with a stake of more than 20 percent after the capital increase, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

TENARIS

The group said its fourth quarter net sales fell 9 percent to $1.42 billion. It posted a quarterly loss per share of $0.04.

ALITALIA

Board meeting to appoint Cramer Ball as new CEO (0900 GMT).

DANIELI & C.

Board meeting on Q1 results.

TENARIS

Conference call on FY results (1400 GMT).

ANSALDO STS

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Jan. 14).

GEOX

Board meeting on FY results (1630 GMT).

