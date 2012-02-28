Italian stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 28

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

UNICREDIT

Pioneer Investments, the asset management arm of Italian bank UniCredit, sought to assert its independence from its parent company on Monday, warning that bank owners can “screw up” fund managers if allowed too much control. * The bank is considering creating a subholding for its Italian activities, la Repubblica reported citing no sources. The reorganisation would increase transparency and appease governance frictions by giving larger representation on the Italian board to shareholder foundations - but it would entail higher tax charges. * The bank’s board will discuss the participation to the ECB three-year tender and the 2012 budet at a meeting on Tuesday.

* SARAS

Italy’s No.3 refiner said on Tuesday its core earnings in the fourth quarter fell 31 percent on weak demand due to the euro zone debt crisis and high oil prices fuelled by the growing tension over Iran.

* IMPREGILO

Rival builder Salini will publish a new and more detailed business plan which incorporates an integration plan with Impregilo, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

Salini may increase its stake in Impregilo towards the 29.96 percent held by Impregilo’s key shareholder Gavio ahead of a May 3 shareholder meeting, several newspaper reported.

PREMAFIN, UNIPOL, FONDIARIA-SAI

Unipol expects premiums to remain flat this year in the face of difficult market conditions as the Italian insurer presses ahead with plans to merge with peer Fondiaria-SAI.

Sources said Unipol is pushing for conversion of around half the debt of Fondiaria parent Premafin into a loan which converts into shares. * Premafin’s board is expected to meet on Thursday and may discuss a proposal by funds Palladio Finanziaria and Sator for the troubled insurer, a source close to the matter said. * Premafin is set to reject the proposal by Palladio and Sator, La Stampa reported. * Premafin’s debt amounts to 368 million euros when including also an equity swap with bank UniCredit on Fondiaria, la Repubblica said.

FIAT

Brazil’s government is insisting on a fixed upper limit on vehicle imports and several other conditions in return for continuing a bilateral auto trade deal with Mexico, senior officials said on Monday. Brazil is one of Fiat’s leading markets.

CIR

The holding company’s energy unit Sorgenia said on Monday it posted core earnings of 192 million euros in 2011, up 27 percent on the year. Its revenues fell 15.7 percent to 2.1 billion euros while net profits fell to 15.6 million from 50.4 million euros.

A2A, EDISON

Utility A2A said on Monday it would propose managing director Renato Ravanelli as chairman of Edison. Edison is jointly controlled by France’s EDF and a group of Italian investors led by A2A.

