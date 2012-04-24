Italian stocks - Factors to watch on April 24

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

DEBT ISSUANCE

Italy offers up to 2.5 billion euros of its Jan. 2014 zero-coupon bond at auction on Tuesday, and a total of up to 1 billion euros of two off-the-run linkers maturing in 2017 and 2019.

Bonds of weaker euro zone countries suffered a sell-off on Monday due to a political crisis in the Netherlands and worries about the outcome of French presidential election.

The Treasury said late on Monday it would offer up to 6.25 billion euros of fixed-rate BTP bonds on Friday, reopening its five-year and 10-year benchmarks and two off-the-run BTPs due in 2016 and 2019.

* IPOs

Italian cashmere maker Brunello Cucinelli on Monday prices its initial public offering at 7.75 euros per share, the top of the planned range. The offer was covered around 17 times at the highest price, it said in a statement.

The new company, which will debut on the Milan bourse on April 27, will have a market capitalisation of 527 million euros.

* SNAM

The Italian gas transport group posted a higher-than-expected 3.7 percent rise in its operating profit in the first quarter, boosted by higher returns on its regulated gas transportation and distribution businesses. * PIRELLI

The tyre maker said on Tuesday it had agreed to set up a joint venture with Indonesia’s leading automotive components maker PT Astra Otoparts TBK to build a motorcycle tyre factory in Indonesia.

* ENI

The oil and gas group is in talks with Russia’s largest crude producer, Rosneft, to jointly develop the Black Sea Val Shatskogo deposit, the Kommersant daily reported on Tuesday.

* FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL, PREMAFIN

The planned capital increase of 1.1 billion euros at Fondiaria-SAI, part of the plan to merge with peer Unipol, could be reduced to 0.95-1.0 billion euros to give Unipol 62-64 percent of the new company compared to the 66.7 percent Unipol previously wanted, Il Messaggero said.

MEDIOBANCA, MEDIOLANUM

Italian investment bank Mediobanca said on Monday that Ennio Doris, the head of asset management company Mediolanum, had quit as board member.

* EDISON

EDF and A2A are considering either raising the price of the bid on Edison’s minorities to 0.895 euros per share or an overall revision of the price paid by the Italian power producer’s shareholders, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

SMALL AND MID CAPS

* PININFARINA

Italian car designer Pininfarina said on Tuesday it had signed a debt rescheduling agreement with banks which lengthened the duration of its debt.

* RCS MEDIAGROUP

Proto Organization LTD said in a statement on Tuesday it held 2 percent of the publisher and did not foresee further raising the stake at present.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................