Italy - Factors to watch on May 2

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

BANKS

EU Commissioners Antonio Tajani and Michel Barnier will write again to the European Banking Authority (EBA) this week asking it to lower the risk weighting on banking loans to companies as part of Basel III rules, La Stampa reported on Tuesday. The new request stems from doubts the EBA expressed on a similar proposal the two commissioners submitted last summer, La Stampa said citing sources.

ECONOMIC DATA

Italy’s manufacturing PMI index to be published on Wednesday at 0743 GMT is forecast to weaken further in April to 47.0 from 47.9, signalling an ongoing contraction of activity in the sector.

National statistics bureau ISTAT will release on Wednesday unemployment and producer price figures for March at 0800 and 0900 GMT respectively. Italy’s unemployment rate is seen edging up to 9.4 percent from 9.3 percent and the PPI index is expected to show a 2.8 percent annual rise from 3.1 percent.

FIAT

U.S. new-vehicle sales at Chrysler Group, the Italian automaker’s U.S. unit, rose 20 percent last month, marking the best April performance in four years, as the industry headed for another strong performance.

Italy’s Transport Ministry is set to release April car sales data on Wednesday.

*FINMECCANICA

The defence group’s board meets Wednesday to examine first quarter results.

Aero-engine parts maker Avio, in which the defence group holds a 14 percent stake, has restarted proceedings to list on the Milan’s bourse after a former halt to the project, MF reported on Tuesday.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank will be able to avoid a cash call to fill a 3.3 billion euro ($4.4 billion) capital shortfall identified by European regulators, the Italian bank’s newly appointed chairman said in his first media interview.

Debt talks between the top shareholder in the Italian lender and its creditors have been extended until May 15, with an agreement looking within reach, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

ENEL

Electricity consumption in Italy will not get back to the levels seen before the crisis until 2014 at the earliest, the chief executive of the Italian utility said on Monday, as he confirmed Enel’s 2012 targets.

MEDIOBANCA, GENERALI

The merchant bank and other leading shareholders in Italy’s biggest insurer agree on the need for a change in Generali’s top management in order to help the stock recover, la Repubblica reported on Tuesday without citing any sources.

SMALL AND MID CAPS

A2A, EDISON

Italy’s antitrust body authorised on Monday A2A’s purchase of Edison’s Edipower assets as part of the deal between A2A and EDF which hands control of Edison to the French utility.

An agreement is likely in next few days allowing EDF to share with Italian investors in Edison the extra-costs incurred for raising the price of its bid on Edison’s minorities in accordance to a request by Italian market regulator Consob, a legal source told Reuters on Monday.

PREMAFIN, UNIPOL, FONDIARIA-SAI

The board of the Ligresti family’s holding company Premafin is due to meet on Thursday to hear a report from Chairman Giulia Ligresti about a meeting with antitrust authorities on the planned four-way merger involving also Fondiaria-SAI and Unipol, la Repubblica said on Tuesday.

The companies involved in the merger hope an antitrust decision to let them keep working on non-reversable parts of their plan pending a final ruling may come by the end of the week after Fondiaria-SAI meets Italy’s antitrust and insurance authorities on May 2, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Tuesday.

A new, rival offer by funds Sator and Palladio Finanziaria for Fondiaria-SAI would involve a third investor, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Tuesday. The paper added the two funds were looking for a bank willing to guarantee a capital increase at Fondiaria-SAI.

SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

The Italian yellow pages publisher said on Monday its board approved a restructuring plan that will give the Lighthouse bondholder group an 88 percent stake in the company.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

Shareholders in the Italian publisher may not be able to name the new chief executive when they meet to approve results and a new board on Wednesday as the search for a new manager may require more time, several sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.

