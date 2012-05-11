Italy - Factors to watch on May 11

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

GOVERNMENT DEBT

The Treasury sells 3.0 billion euros of 3-month BOTs on Friday and 7.0 billion euros of 12-month BOTs.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Monte dei Paschi di Siena was lending money before Columbus discovered America, before the Spanish Inquisition and before Henry VII defeated Richard III at the Battle of Bosworth to become king of England.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank is well capitalised and has no liquidity problems, CEO Enrico Tommaso Cucchiani said in an interview in the weekly Il Mondo. He said it was in the bank’s interest to hang on to its asset management unit Fideuram.

ENI

Eni’s development of its biggest oil field discovery in 40 years could be hampered by Italian prosecutors, as they probe its business in Kazakhstan as part of an international corruption investigation.

* ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

The insurer presents its first-quarter results on Friday

ENEL

Italy’s biggest utility Enel said on Thursday its core earnings in the first quarter fell 2.2 percent due to lower margins generated in its domestic business.

Enel does not expect any increase in its cost of debt in 2012, the group’s CFO said on Thursday.

ERG

Italian refiner ERG said on Friday its core earnings in the first quarter rose 130 percent from a year earlier boosted by its power generation and renewables business, as the group reduces its exposure to a weak refining sector.

* FINMECCANICA

Germany’s Siemens has presented a preliminary offer to Finmeccanica for its energy unit Ansaldo Energia which values the unit at more than 1.1 billion euros, Il Mondo said. Finmeccanica owns 55 percent of the unit with the rest in the hands of US fund First Reserve.

FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL, PREMAFIN

Fondiaria said on Thursday it would evaluate an offer from private equity funds Sator and Palladio at its next board meeting, as its solvency rose to 91.6 percent at the end of March.

Unipol said on Thursday its solvency ratio at the end of March was 1.5 times more than the regulatory requirements. * A key Fondiaria board meeting next Tuesday will decide on the share swap ratios in the planned merger of the group with Unipol, newspapers said. The board will also evaluate a rival bid for the troubled insurer from private equity funds Sator and Palladio Finanziaria. On the same day market regulator Consob will decide on whether Unipol must launch a public tender bid on Fondiaria group shareholders or not, they said.

* MEDIASET

CFO Marco Giordani said the group is not interested in La7 TV of the Telecom Italia group, adding he also found it hard to believe a foreign group could be interested in buying media assets in Italy at this time.

FIAT

Sales of Ferrari, the high-end Italian sports car, rose more than 13 percent to 556.1 million euros in the first quarter of this year, helped by strong sales in the U.S., Britain and Germany, which offset a 34 percent fall in crisis-hit Italy.

MEDIOLANUM, BANCA GENERALI

Italian asset managers have reported record results in the first quarter of the year, boosted by booming performance fees and rocketing net interest income as they tapped cheap European Central Bank (ECB) funds to buy higher yielding Italian government bonds.

