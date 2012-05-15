Italy - Factors to watch on May 15

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ITALIAN BANKS

Moody’s downgraded the long-term debt and deposit ratings for 26 Italian banks on Monday, citing the country’s recession and rising bad debt levels. The banks were all downgraded by at least one notch, and for some, by as many as four notches, Moody’s said, adding all of the banks affected have a negative outlook.

EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS

Greece’s president will ask politicians on Tuesday to stand aside and let a government of technocrats steer the nation away from bankruptcy, but leftists have already rejected the proposal and look set to force a new election they reckon they can win.

INTESA SANPAOLO, MONTE PASCHI DI SIENA

The banks present their first-quarter results on Tuesday

* UBI BANCA

The bank posted a 63 percent increase in net profit in the first quarter net of non-recurring items helped by a bond buy-back and cost cuts even as loan losses rose due to an economic recession in the country.

IMPREGILO

The Italian builder Impregilo said on Monday a shareholder meeting had been called for July 12 to discuss the renewal of the board.

* TELECOM ITALIA, TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA

The executive chairman of Italy’s biggest telecoms group told the Financial Times on Tuesday he believed there was interest for Telecom Italia’s media arm and it could be sold “at a good price.” He also said he was not worried about Telecom Argentina following the nationalisation move on YPF.

SMALL AND MID-CAPS * SARAS

The Italian oil refiner said on Tuesday its core earnings in the first quarter fell 86 percent due to ongoing weak refining margins and maintenance at its main Sarroch refinery in Sardinia.

* FONDIARIA SAI, UNIPOL, PREMAFIN , MILANO ASSICURAZIONI

The boards of Fondiaria, Premafin and Milano meet on Tuesday to discuss share swap ratios for the planned merger with Unipol.

Italian market regulator Consob will discuss on Tuesday whether to waive the need for Unipol to launch a public tender offer on Fondiaria group minorities, but a decision could be delayed.

Intesa Sanpaolo is not working with private equity funds Palladio Finanziaria and Sator in their attempt to take control of Fondiaria, the bank’s CEO Enrico Cucchiani said on Monday.

If Fondiaria was well managed it could generate profits of 400 million euros in three years time, La Repubblica cited the head of private equity Palladio Finanziaria as saying. He said the two funds would commit to over 500 million euros of the 800 million euro capital increase they were proposing at Fondiaria.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

The publisher said on Monday it was continuing with the sale of its French book publisher unit Flammarion after booking a net loss of 27 million euros in the first quarter. It said it expected sales to dip this year but added it would look to cost containment and structural change to defend profitability. Net profit is expected higher than last year which however was impacted by write downs.

