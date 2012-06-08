Italy - Factors to watch on June 8

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Standard and Poor’s may downgrade Generali because the sudden replacement of its chief executive has created uncertainty and threatens to hamper a quick response to strategic challenges facing Italy’s biggest insurer.

SNAM

The gas group signed on Thursday an agreement with 11 banks for credit lines worth 11 billion euros, securing one of this year’s biggest syndicated loan deals as it gears up to separate from oil and gas major ENI.

TERNA

Power demand in Italy fell 4.1 percent year-on-year in May as the economic crisis continues to weigh on consumption.

TELECOM ITALIA

The group is at risk of falling prey to other players as is the rest of the Italian market because of low capitalisation levels, several newspapers reported executive chairman Franco Bernabe as saying. The company has no relations with Mediaset , he was reported as saying.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank will sign an agreement within the next two weeks to sell its 12.5 percent stake in broadband company Metroweb for around 20 million euros, Messaggero said.

* UNIPOL, FONDIARIA-SAI, UNICREDIT

The Permira fund is one of the parties interested in buying Fondiaria unit Milano Assicurazioni if the competition regulator orders its sale.

UniCredit CEO said on Thursday the creditor banks of Fondiaria parent Premafin will call in the shares given as guarantee for the debt if the planned merger with Unipol does not go through.

EXOR

The Agnelli family’s holding company said on Thursday it would exercise its rights to buy into a 150 million euro capital increase at French paper company Sequana only partially to allow France’s Strategic Investment Fund to become a shareholder.

IMPREGILO

Italian builder Salini filed a complaint on Thursday with market regulator Consob, saying it aimed to ensure the battle with the Gavio family to control Impregilo respects the law.

* HERA, ACEGAS-APS

The two regional utilities are close to signing a letter of intent aimed at a merger, MF said, citing a regional newspaper.

EURO ZONE CRISIS

Spain’s credit rating was slashed by three notches on Thursday by Fitch, which signalled it could make further cuts as the cost of restructuring the country’s troubled banking system spiralled and Greece’s crisis deepened.

ITALY DEBT

Italy raised just 1.74 billion euros from this week’s four-day sale of a new inflation-linked 2016 bond aimed at small investors, with weak demand attributed to poor timing as the issue came when Italians needed cash for tax payments.

A similar bond in March brought in a much-larger-than-expected 7.3 billion euros, giving a welcome boost to the Treasury’s hefty refinancing needs.

RENEWABLES

Italy is considering changes to its new incentive scheme for renewable energy production including a hike to the cap it previously placed on solar power support as it seeks to head off criticism from the solar industry and the European Union, according to a document seen by Reuters.

BANKS

The Bank of Italy will publish on Friday monthly data on deposits at Italian banks and their holdings of Italian government bonds.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................