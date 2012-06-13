Italy - Factors to watch on June 13

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

EURO ZONE CRISIS

Raising the stakes in Europe’s debt crisis, Austria’s finance minister said Italy may need a financial rescue because of its high borrowing costs, drawing a furious rebuke on Tuesday from the Italian prime minister.

* ITALY REFORMS

Italy must carry out reforms set out by Prime Minister Mario Monti to avoid becoming the next country to risk euro zone contagion after the bailout for Spain’s banks, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told an Italian daily.

ITALY BANKS

Italy’s banks are not in a situation similar to Spain’s banks because they have much less exposure to the real estate market, Standard & Poor’s primary credit analyst Renato Panichi told Reuters.

FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL, PREMAFIN , MEDIOBANCA, UNICREDIT The shareholders of Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI approved a key cash call at parent company Premafin on Tuesday, clearing a path for Unipol to proceed with its plans to rescue its loss-making peer.

* TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA

Advisors have started exploratory contacts with possible buyers, including industrial groups and private equity funds, several Italian newspapers reported.

* RCS MEDIAGROUP

The publisher’s board will meet on Friday to discuss among other things the sale of its French unit Flammarion, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

The shareholders approved the merger by incorporation of Lightouse International in Seat Pagine Gialle SpA, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

ECONOMIC INDICATOR Date GMT City Event --------------------------------------------------------------- 13/06 0800 ROME ISTAT, final CPI and HICP - May. GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY Date GMT City Event --------------------------------------------------------------- 13/06 ROME Treasury sells 6.5 billion euros 12-month

BOTs (short-term bills - 364 days).

Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

