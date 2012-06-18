Italy - Factors to watch on June 18

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

GREEK ELECTIONS

* Greece’s centre-right New Democracy party, which came ahead of anti-bailout party SYRIZA on Sunday, will try to form a coalition on Monday with other parties backing an international bailout after a narrow victory that eased fears of a sudden Greek exit from the euro

The euro hit a 1.5-month high, Asian shares rose and European stock markets were expected to open high after the Greek electoral outcome eased concerns of a euro break-up.

ITALY

Italy is again flirting with economic disaster, Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Saturday, as crowds massed in sporadically violent protest at his austerity programme.

FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL

* Italian insurer regulator ISVAP has given troubled insurer Fondiaria-SAI 15 days to address grave irregularities stemming from its ties with certain related companies or face possible special administration, the company said on Monday.

Fondiaria, the target of two rival takeover bids, has called a board meeting on June 19 to discuss ISVAP’s requests.

ENI, SNAM

The Italian oil and gas major has received expressions of interest from sovereign funds for the 22.5 percent stake in Snam it has to sell to exit its investment in the gas grid operator, an Eni source said on Sunday.

UNICREDIT

Chairman Giuseppe Vita told Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday he was in favour of plans to create a single European bank deposit guarantee, direct bank access to the euro zone’s EFSF rescue fund, as well as of a progressive unification of public debts in Europe.

FIAT

Sports-car maker Ferrari has no plans for a listing even though an IPO is still an option for its owner Fiat, Ferrari’s chairman told Saturday newspaper Milano Finanza.

RCS MEDIAGROUOP

Exclusive talks to sell its French unit Flammarion to Gallimard were continuing, it said on Friday in a statement adding the drop in Italian advertising accelerated to more than 10 percent in April and May, while advertising sales in Spain fell 20 percent in the same two months. The European soccer championship helped revert the trend so far in June, it said.

SAFILO

The eyewear maker has agreed with unions to offer a two-year-long “solidarity” contract to workers made redundant by the loss of an Armani licence, according to a statement on Friday.

