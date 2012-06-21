Italy - Factors to watch on June 21

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

EURO ZONE CRISIS

The European Central Bank is expected to discuss interest rate cuts at its next meeting, ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure told the Financial Times, but although reducing rates from an all-time low of 1 percent was possible it would not be a cure-all.

Germany’s Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that both of Europe’s bailout schemes included mechanisms for buying state debt on the secondary bond market but stressed that this was a “purely theoretical” question and was not being discussed.

A potentially controversial Italian proposal for the euro zone’s rescue funds to start buying the debt of stricken euro zone countries is “intelligent”, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Garcia-Margallo said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Mario Monti on Wednesday asked Italy’s political parties to swiftly approve his contested labour reform so that it is law by the time he attends a crucial European Union summit in Brussels on June 28.

Clearing house LCH.Clearnet SA will increase the cost of using Italian government bonds to raise funds via its repo service, the company said on Wednesday, following up a similar move on Spanish debt made earlier this week.

Italy should consider leaving the euro unless Germany agrees to the European Central Bank acting as a guarantor for sovereign debt and printing money to reflate the economy, former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said on Wednesday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks slipped and commodities fell broadly on Thursday after the Federal Reserve disappointed some investors with only a limited expansion of monetary stimulus and a survey showed China’s vast factory sector slowed for the eighth month running.

FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL, MEDIOBANCA

Italy’s antitrust and insurance regulators have given conditional clearance for a plan by insurer Unipol to take over its loss-making peer Fondiaria-SAI, removing most of the regulatory hurdles hanging over the deal to create Italy’s No. 2 insurer.

* The assets that Unipol will have to sell to meet the regulators’ conditions are worth 1.7 billion euros, Il Messaggero said.

IMPREGILO

Italian construction and motorway group Gavio has filed a new complaint with market regulator Consob against rival builder Salini in the battle for control of Impregilo.

EXOR, FIAT

Italy’s Supreme Court has ordered two close advisers of Italy’s powerful Agnelli dynasty to stand a new trial for charges of market manipulation relating to a deal that allowed the family to keep control of the top domestic carmaker Fiat.

* TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA

Discovery Communication is among the groups approached by Teelcom Italia’s advisers to look at its media division, which is up for sale, La Stampa said.

MID AND SMALL CAPS

* SORIN

Private equity fund Charterhouse Capital Partners has offered 2 euros per share to buy Sorin, La Repubblica reports.

