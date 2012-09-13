Italy - Factors to watch on Sept 13

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ITALY BOND AUCTION

Italy will sell a 15-year bond for the first time in more than a year on Thursday, betting that a sharp fall in yields since the European Central Bank pledged to enter bond markets will also lower longer-term borrowing costs.

UNICREDIT SOPAF

UniCredit has asked a court to start insolvency proceedings for loss-making Italian investment company Sopaf, judicial sources said on Wednesday.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

By the end of the year the bank plans to close 100 of the 400 branches it plans to shut down as part of its industrial plan, according to a statement by trade unions on Wednesday.

FIAT

The carmaker aims to avoid plant closures in its home market by putting factories on short-time working through the autumn as Europe’s auto industry struggles with weak demand and excess production, according to union sources.

*FONDIARIA-SAI

Italian insurer said late on Wednesday that insurance regulator ISVAP appointed a commissioner to examine actions of past management for possible violations of corporate bylaws governing conflicts of interest.

*FINMECCANICA

Societe Generale cuts Finmeccanica to sell from hold.

*FIAT INDUSTRIAL

Investment fund Harris Associates increased its stake in the truck and tractor maker to 5 percent, becoming the second largest shareholder after Exor, Italian papers said citing the stock market regulator.

* IMPREGILO

The construction firm’s board, which is now controlled by the Salini group, decided to make a complaint to stock market regulator Consob and to the Milan public prosecutor alleging “disinformation” that the complaint says could impact the stock price.

*INTESA SANPAOLO, METROWEB

The Italian bank will sell its stake in Milan high-speed phone network Metroweb on Thursday, said daily Messaggero.

