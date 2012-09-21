FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy - Factors to watch on September 21
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 21, 2012

Italy - Factors to watch on September 21

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
    Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot 
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
 
    ITALY'S FORECASTS
    Italy slashed its outlook for growth and hiked budget
deficit and debt estimates for 2012 and 2013. 
    The government said on Thursday it expects that gross
domestic product would shrink this year by 2.4 percent, twice as
much as the previous projection of a 1.2 percent drop. 
    Rome raised its forecast for the 2012 budget deficit to 2.6
percent from 1.7 percent, and more than tripled the 2013 target
to 1.8 percent from 0.5 percent. 
  * It will be difficult for Italy to balance its budget in
2013, La Stampa said citing an EU Commission document.
    
    EURO ZONE CRISIS
    Italy's Prime Minister Mario Monti will meet today Greek,
Irish and Spanish counterparts to talk about the latest
developments of the crisis. Madrid, which sought the euro zone
lifeline for its lenders in June, is now hesitating to request
an aid programme which would trigger a bond-buying programme
from the European Central Bank.
    Italy still has no plans to ask to ask for external help to
bring down its borrowing costs, the economy minister said on
Thursday. 
        
    MEDIOBANCA 
    Fondiaria-SAI's 3.9 percent stake in Italian
investment house Mediobanca will be moved to an escrow account
to comply with antitrust requirements for Fondiaria's merger
with Unipol, the bank said on Thursday.
 
    Reduction of Mediobanca's stake in insurer Generali
 could be done via a convertible bond, Il Sole 24 Ore
said.
    * Growing signs of discontent over CEO Alberto Nagel are
emerging among Mediobanca investors, although this has
not yet reached a level that would force the removal of Italy's
most powerful banker, sources with knowledge of the situation
said.  
     
    ENI 
    Italian oil and gas group lost a gas price dispute with
Dutch supplier GasTerra in arbitration that will hit net profit
in the third quarter by 604 million euros ($782.30 million). Eni
is considering mounting a legal challenge against the
arbitration court ruling, the company said on Thursday.
 
    
  * FIAT 
    Fiat management will have to explain to the Italian
government why it is unable to make a profit in Europe and
Italy, Corriere della Sera reported citing Industry minister
Corrado Passera in Brazil. Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne is due to
meet the government on Saturday.
    
    U.S. auto sales in September will rise 11 percent from a
year ago, consultancies J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said on
Thursday. 
    
    ENEL 
    Spanish energy company Endesa, which is controlled
by Italy's Enel Spa, hopes its Latin American unit Enersis will
complete a capital increase of up to $8.02 billion during the
first quarter of 2013. 
    
  * RCS MEDIAGROUP 
    The publisher's shareholder pact meets on Friday to examine
first half results and possibly the new industrial plan being
drawn up by management. According to daily MF the plan could
include the sale of a stake in Unidad Editorial or a strategic
alliance for its relaunching.
    
  * PRELIOS 
    The Prelios board will meet on Sept. 26 to examine proposals
put forward by UK group Fortress and Italy's Feidos to buy into
the real estate group and launch a capital increase, Corriere
della Sera said.
    
($1 = 1.0000 US dollars)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
