Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 16

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy.

EURO ZONE

Greece will conclude austerity talks with its lenders to continue receiving the bailout funds it needs, Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said on Monday, but officials said the talks would most likely not be finished by Thursday’s EU summit.

ITALY DEBT

Orders for a new inflation-linked Italian bond reached 2.48 billion euros at the end of the first day of sale on Monday, the highest daily amount since this type of bonds was first sold in March.

* FIAT

Europe’s new car market shrank at the fastest pace in the past 12 months in September, leaving nearly all major brands nursing double-digit declines as a deepening balance sheet recession in the euro zone took its toll on carmakers.

FIAT INDUSTRIAL

U.S. farm and construction equipment maker CNH rejected the terms of a proposed merger with Italy’s Fiat Industrial, a setback for Chairman Sergio Marchionne’s plans for a U.S. listing. 

MEDIASET

Italy’s No. 1 commercial broadcaster Mediaset has attracted interest from a series of foreign TV groups, two sources said on Monday.

TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA

Italian advertising group Cairo Communications has presented an offer for broadcaster Telecom Italia Media, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.

Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris proposed Telefonica to sell him its 45 percent stake in Telco, the holding which controls Telecom Italia but the Spanish group declined the offer, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Tuesday without citing its sources.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

The union group representing the journalists of Il Corriere della Sera called pact shareholders in publisher RCS Mediagroup, who meet on Tuesday, to approve a capital increase for up to 400 million euros and avoid heavy cost cuts.

FINMECCANICA

An offer from a second group of Italian investors could materialise for a 27 percent stake in Ansaldo Energia, the unit that Finmeccanica has put for sale, la Repubblica said on Tuesday without citing its sources.

* IMPREGILO

The board meets on Tuesday to evaluate Primav offer on Ecorodovias.

ENEL

Standard & Poor’s said on Monday it had revised its outlooks on Enelb and its Spanish subsidiary Endesa, to negative from stable following its lowering of the sovereign ratings on Spain.

BANCO POPOLARE, CREDITO BERGAMASCO

Credito Bergamasco said on Monday it had approved the sale of 35 branches to its parent company Banco Popolare. The operation will lift theTier 1 capital ratio of Bergamasco to 23.5 percent from 21.3 oercent end June.

STEFANEL

The clothing retailer, whose shares have gained 68 percent in five days, announced on Monday a partnership in Russia to open open 40 monobrand stores in the region.

SOPAF

The troubled company said on Monday it had decided to opt for composition with creditors “of a liquidatory nature” after acknowledging talks with third parties to keep the group a going concern had not come off.