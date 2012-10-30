Italy - Factors to watch on October 30

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

EURO ZONE CRISIS

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy kept financial markets guessing on Monday over whether he will seek a credit line from the euro zone’s rescue fund but said he would do so “when I think it is in the interests of Spain”.

ITALY DEBT

Fitch Ratings downgraded the region of Sicily to two notches above junk on Monday a day after half of voters on the Italian island stayed away from polling booths to express their dissatisfaction with politics.

The Treasury sells 3.0-4.0 billion euros of a new 5-year BTP and 2.0-3.0 billion euros of 10-year BTPs on Tuesday.

FIAT

Chrysler Group LLC, majority owned by Fiat, posted an 80 percent rise in quarterly net income on Monday on stronger new vehicle sales, continuing the U.S. automaker’s comeback from its 2009 bankruptcy.

Fiat will release its third quarter results on Tuesday.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

The insurer said on Monday it had completed the sale of Migdal to Eliahu Insurance Company for 705 million euros.

ENI

The Italian oil and gas group beat expectations on Tuesday when it reported a 3.1 percent rise in underlying net profit in the third quarter boosted by an ongoing recovery of its production in Libya.

IMPREGILO

The government will discuss on Tuesday the possibility of “freezing” its plan to build a bridge between Sicily and Italy’s mainland as it seeks ways to reduce compensations due to a Impregilo-led consortium for the cancellation of the project, Corriere reported.

CIR

Italian holding company CIR said on Monday its founder and honorary chairman Carlo De Benedetti would transfer control of the holding group to his three sons in coming weeks.

* ASTALDI

The Italian builder has reached an agreement to obtain 108.5-million-dollar compensation in relation to the hydroelectric project of El Chaparral in Salvador, MF said.

L‘ESPRESSO

In an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore, owner Carlo De Benedetti said the publisher had no plans for now to publish its daily La Repubblica only in digital version. He said he will remain chairman of L‘Espresso in his CIR group reorganisation.

CAMFIN

Italian private equity fund Clessidra will enter talks with Marco Tronchetti Provera, head of tyre maker Pirelli, to take a stake in MTP sapa, the holding company that controls Camfin, Il Messaggero reported.

