Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 2

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday. Afterhours trading will be closed for the day.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy.

FIAT

Superstorm Sandy’s fury caused U.S. auto sales to fall short of expectations in October, but industry executives still see a strong fourth quarter as the housing market improves.

Italy’s Welfare and Industry Ministers criticised Fiat’s decision to lay off 19 workers on Thursday. The head of shoemaker Tod’s Diego Della Valle also said the Italian President and Prime Minister should call on Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne and the Agnelli family to show respect and a sense of responsibility.

* LUXOTTICA

Italy’s Luxottica, the world’s biggest premium eyewear maker, said on Friday it had agreed to buy the whole of French luxury and eyewear maker Alain Mikli as it looks around for acquisitions to help boost growth.

* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The interest of Bassilichi group for the back-office business of MPS has cooled, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

* PIRELLI

The tire company has placed four tranches of a bond of $150 million in the U.S. by way of private placement, Corriere della Sera said.

* UNIPOL, FONDIARIA-SAI

Private equity funds Sator and Palladio, which had launched a rival bid for Fondiaria SAI, are mulling asking for damages of “hundreds of millions”, Il Giornale said, without citing sources.

