Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 6

ITALY ECONOMY

Italian tax revenues rose 3.8 percent to 293 billion euros in January-September 2012 compared to the same period last year, the Italian Treasury said in a statement on Monday.

UNICREDIT, INTESA SANPAOLO

Italy’s biggest bank by assets denied on Monday there were any plans for a tie-up with rival Intesa Sanpaolo after sources close to the matter said UniCredit chief executive Federico Ghizzoni had been sounded out on the issue.

UNICREDIT, FINMECCANICA

The Chairman of the Libyan Investment Authority said on Monday a Rome court had ordered the release of the sovereign wealth fund’s stakes in Italian bank UniCredit and Italian air defence group Finmeccanica. * Prime Minister Mario Monti will summon Finmeccanica Chairman and CEO Giuseppe Orsi for talks upon his return from Asia, Il Sole 24 ore said on Tuesday.

ENEL

Moody’s cut the rating of Italy’s biggest utility, Enel, to Baa2 from Baa1 on Monday to reflect increased challenges in its core markets of Italy and Spain.

FIAT

Trade unions will meet Fiat management at the Pomigliano factory near Naples on Tuesday to discuss measures regarding the laying off of 19 workers, a union source said on Monday.

IMPREGILO

Italy’s competition regulator said on Monday it would not express itself on notification by builder Salini of having bought a stake in Impregilo since “the operation did not represent a concentration”.

TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA, TELECOM

The deadline for submitting binding offers for Italy’s third largest broadcaster Telecom Italia Media is likely to slip to Nov. 30 from Nov. 19, two sources close to the situation told Reuters on Monday.

CAMFIN, PIRELLI

* Marco Tronchetti Provera is looking for new investors for the holdings controlling Pirelli, including GPI, to strenghten his control after a row with the Malacalza family and has asked Banca Leonardo for help, La Repubblica said on Tuesday.

IPO

Milan airport operator SEA said on Monday its board had decided to press ahead with plans to list on the Italian stock market.

