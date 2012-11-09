Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 9

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

* FIAT

Whenever Sergio Marchionne, chief executive of carmakers Fiat and Chrysler, appears in public, television crews jostle to beam his words around the globe. Amid the push and shove it’s easy to miss the tall, curly-headed young man who often looks on from the sidelines. * ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Generali’s third-quarter operating results rose by 43 percent in the third quarter boosted by growth in the life segment, putting Italy’s biggest insurer on course to hit its target for this year.

* TELECOM ITALIA

Italy’s biggest telecoms operator Telecom Italia stuck to its targets on Friday after posting a 3 percent drop in core profits, as Italian consumers and businesses cut spending in the recession.

FINMECCANICA

The Italian aerospace and defence company said it returned to a profit in the first nine months of 2012 helped by growth at its helicopters and aeronautics segments, rebounding from a loss triggered by provisions on its Boeing 787 contract. The company said it aimed to obtain binding offers on planned asset disposals by the end of the year.

* Italy’s state-controlled Strategic Investment Fund with private equity firms CVC and Clessidra are ready to present their offer for all of Avio, Messaggero said. * Finmeccanica said on Friday its AnsaldoBreda train unit won a $300 million U.S. metro contract.

GEOX

The shoemaker is expecting sales to decline by around eight percent through to the first half of 2013 as a prolonged recession hurt shopping in its core domestic market.

* PIRELLI

The head of the tiremaker Marco Tronchetti Provera is looking for a new partner to replace the Malacalza family in GPI, one of the holdings through which he controls Pirelli, La Repubblica said.

MEDIOLANUM The asset manager will this year offer the lowest dividend payout ratio in the asset manager’s history as fallout from the euro zone crisis catches up with it, its founder said on Thursday.

AUTOGRILL The world’s biggest airport retailer said it expected margins this year to suffer from negative traffic trends in Europe after it posted net profits above analysts’ expectations in the third quarter.

PRYSMIAN

The world’s largest cable maker said on Thursday it expected core earnings to likely achieve the higher end of its guidance range in 2012, after nine-month core earnings were boosted by synergies with its Draka cables unit.

AZIMUT

The asset manager said it sees its full-year 2012 net profit at between 135-140 million euros, assuming no further fees are collected after a strong nine-month result.

TERNA

The Italian power grid company said on Thursday core earnings in the first nine months rose 9.5 percent, boosted by higher grid and dispatching fees.

