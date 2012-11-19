Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 19

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday Nov. 19.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy.

EURO ZONE CRISIS

European Central Bank policymaker Joerg Asmussen told German television on Sunday that Greece would probably need a follow-up programme for the years following 2014 after the euro zone next week agrees on funding for Greece for the next couple of years.

ITALY

Italy’s president Giorgio Napolitano said on Friday he believed that elections for local governments in three Italian regions - Lazio, Molise and Lombardy - should be held on March 10. But he also said that Italians should be spared “a frantic succession of elections” if possible, indicating that national elections could be held on the same date.

* Prime Minister Mario Monti is in the Gulf to promote Italian assets with local investors.

Prime Minister Mario Monti rejected suggestions on Saturday that Italy should seek aid from its euro zone partners to bind a new government to strict reform conditions after elections likely to be held in March.

Monti also indicated that he had no plans to run for a second term in elections next year. “Noone has asked me for a commitment and I‘m not committing myself today,” he said.

* Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti, drafted in unelected to haul Italy from crisis a year ago, said on Sunday that a new government appointed after next year’s election would have to keep up his reform agenda to retain the confidence of investors.



UNICREDIT

Italian biggest bank by assets is in talks with Kazakh investors over the sale of a controlling stake in Kazakhstan’s ATF Bank, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Saturday.

TELECOM ITALIA

Shareholders in Telco, the holding company that controls Telecom Italia, will discuss Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris’ proposal to help the group acquire Brazil’s GVT and finance other investment after a board meeting on Dec. 6, Corriere della Sera reports. Italian members of Telco are willing to consider an investment by Sawiris, while the other member, Telefonica of Spain, is opposed because of its own interest in South America.

The executive council of the Italian incumbent will meet on Nov. 22 to discuss Sawiris’s offer, a possible bid for GVT and the option to spin-off its fixed-line network, Il Messaggero said on Saturday.

FINMECCANICA

Japan’s Nidec Corp is interested in Finmeccanica’s power engineering unit AnsaldoEnergia and is ready to invest 1 billion euros ($1.27 billion) to expand its presence in Europe, president Shigenobu Nagamori told Il Sole 24 Ore on Saturday.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the Baa3/Prime-3 long and short-term debt and deposit ratings of the Italian lender. The review primarily reflects Moody’s view that bank’s internal capital generation is low and that its asset quality is weakening, the rating agency said in a statement on Saturday.

TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA, L‘ESPRESSO

News Corp unit Sky Italia and Espresso-owned broadcaster ReteA are favourites to win new full 20 year digital television frequency licences after broadcast authority Agcom set conditions which excluded Rai and Mediaset. TI Media also has been excluded from the race, Corriere reported on Sunday.

CAMFIN, PIRELLI

Two Italian private equity funds are in talks about investing in a holding company that jointly owns Pirelli , people familiar with the situation said on Friday.

The funds, Investindustrial and Clessidra, will be working on a potential deal this weekend but are unlikely to reach an agreement by Monday, the sources said.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI

Italy’s third largest lender aims to have put in place more than half of its cost-cutting measures by June 2013, Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola told Il Sole 24 ore on Sunday.

LUXOTTICA

The Italian eyewear company is near to acquire optician shopping chain Salmoiraghi & Vigano and could be interested in other glasses retailers such as Scandinavian Synsam and German Fielmann, Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday.

IMPREGILO

Italian construction group Gavio, fighting with rival Salini for control of Italy’s biggest builder, has ruled out a full takeover bid, the group’s head said in La Stampa on Sunday.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................