Italy - Factors to watch on Nov 28

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

EURO ZONE CRISIS

Within minutes of euro zone finance ministers reaching a deal to cut Greece’s debt late on Monday, commentators on Twitter were dismissing it as another exercise in “kicking the can down the road”.

Three national parliaments in the 17-nation euro area will have to hold votes to approve a dealt among international lenders on reducing Greece’s debt burden, a Reuters survey shows.

* MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The banks has increased its request for state aid by 500 million euros, citing a possible negative impact on capital from past structured transactions.

ENI

Italy’s Eni raised 1.4 billion euros ($1.81 billion) from the sale of shares and convertible bonds in Galp Energia on Tuesday as it pushes on with plans to exit the Portuguese energy company.

TELECOM ITALIA

* Telecom Italia will not table an offer for GVT as it thinks the price tag of 7 billion euros is too high, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Wednesday. It said only four operators had presented offers and they were all below 6 billion euros.

Shares in Telecom Italia fell more than 3 percent on Tuesday after Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris outlined a proposal to take a stake in the former telecoms monopoly through a 3-billion-euro ($3.9 billion) capital hike.

BANCO POPOLARE

Moody’s Investors Service placed Italian bank Banco Popolare’s ratings on review for downgrade on Tuesday, citing deteriorating assets quality and weak capital generation amid a deep recession in Italy.

LUXOTTICA

Italy’s Luxottica, the world’s biggest premium eyewear maker, will spend 45 million euros to become a minority shareholder in optical retailer Salmoiraghi & Vigano.

SOGEFI

Italian car components maker Sogefi said on Tuesday it has ended talks to buy ThyssenKrupp’s suspension business, Eibach Federn.

