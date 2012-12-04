Italy - Factors to watch on Dec 4

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*). ITALY FINANCES Italy posted a state sector budget deficit of around 4.3 billion euros in November, narrowing from a deficit of 8.5 billion euros in the same month last year, the Treasury said on Monday. TELECOM ITALIA, TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA Italian private equity fund Clessidra has made an offer to buy Italy's third-largest commercial broadcaster Telecom Italia Media, two sources said on Monday. Tunisian media businessman Tarak Ben Ammar said, in an invitation to a press conference, he would announce on Wednesday he had found an international partner, alongside partner TF1, ready to invest in the media sector in Italy. * The deadline for the presentation of binding offers for Telecom Italia Media has been extended to Tuesday 1500 GMT, Corriere della Sera said. Several newspapers said Clessidra's and Cairo Communication's had made or were about to make offers. La Repubblica said those two offers were well below Telecom Italia Media's market value, while proposals from Hutchison Whampoa's and U.S. TV group Discovery Communications were regarded as less interesting. Il Sole 24 ore said Clessidra's offer was close to 300 million euros for the whole company, but Corriere della Sera said it was well below that amount and only targeted the company's TV channel, like Cairo's. Corriere also cited sources close to Ben Ammar saying his investment initiative had nothing to do with Telecom Italia Media. FIAT New car sales in recessionary Italy plunged 20.1 percent in November from the same month a year ago to 106,491 vehicles, Italy's Transport Ministry said on Monday. U.S. auto sales in November raced to a five-year high for that month on a rebound from storm-ravaged October and the need to replace aging vehicles, leaving industry executives optimistic about 2013. BANKING FOUNDATIONS Italian banking foundations will pay the Treasury 750 million euros to convert preferred shares they hold in state-owned financing company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti into ordinary shares, the CDP head said on Monday. UNICREDIT The chairman of Italy's biggest bank by assets, UniCredit, said on Monday the lender was not worried about a tax evasion probe involving its German unit HVB. *FINMECCANICA France's Safran has mad ean informal offer to acquire airplane parts supplier Avio, Il Messaggero reported. *GENERALI CEO Mario Greco, the general management committee and the insurer's board meet on Tuesday to discuss the new strategic plan, several newspapers reported. Il Corriere della Sera said the plan will include a reorganisation of the group's operations in Italy. MAIRE TECNIMONT The company said on Monday a court had revoked a ruling by which in October it had ordered the suspension of the payment of bank guarantees for a total of around 58.1 million euros. The non-recurring effect of the decision was already fully considered in the group's interim report, it said. RISANAMENTO The real estate company said its board will examine offers for its Santa Giulia area from the Idea Fimit and Hines funds at a meeting on Dec. 13. For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets: 20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............ 20 biggest losers (in percentage)............. FTSE IT allshare index FTSE Mib index........ FTSE Allstars index... FTSE Mid Cap index.... Block trades.......... Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................