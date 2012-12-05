Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 5

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

EU BANKING UNION

Germany and France clashed publicly on Tuesday over plans to put the European Central Bank in charge of supervising banks, deepening a dispute over the scope of ECB powers that threatens to derail one of Europe’s boldest reforms.

ITALY TO MEET DEFICIT TARGETS

Italy is on track to meet its deficit targets for 2013 and 2014, Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said on Tuesday, adding the country did not have enough wiggle-room to help the economy grow out of a deep recession.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI

An Italian parliamentary panel on Tuesday rejected a government proposal to change the terms of state loans for the bank, plunging a bailout scheme for the country’s third biggest lender into confusion.

TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA, TELECOM IT,

CAIRO COMMUNICATION

Two potential buyers submitted offers for the Italian television broadcaster on Tuesday after majority owner Telecom Italia extended the deadline on bidding for its 77 percent stake.

Italian fund manager Equinox has presented an offer with fellow private equity investor Clessidra. In addition media company Cairo Communication has also made an offer, a source familiar with the situation said.

ENEL

The Italian energy group said on Tuesday it had ended its cooperation with EDF in the EPR nuclear project in France. Enel will receive about 613 million euros by way of reimbursement.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The Italian mid-tier lender said on Tuesday it will not pay a quarterly coupon due on Jan.2, 2013, on its company preferred securities.

* SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

Private equity firms CVC, Permira and Investitori Associati are preparing to sell their minority stake in the phone directory group after reducing their holdings following debt restructuring at the company, MF newspaper reported on Wednesday without citing its sources.

IPO

Italy airport operator SEA has filed a complaint with market regulator Consob over its failed initial public offering, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Investment fund F2i, the second-biggest shareholder in SEA, said on Tuesday it acted correctly during the share sale.

ITALY FASHION SALES

Sales of Italian fashion in 2012 are expected to finish down 4.4 percent against 2011, the head of the country’s fashion and textile body Sistema Moda Italia (SMI) said on Tuesday.

