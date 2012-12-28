Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 28

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ITALIAN POLITICS

The Vatican newspaper on Thursday gave its backing to Mario Monti’s after his announcement that he may run in February’s general election, signalling that Italy’s technocrat prime minister had replaced Silvio Berlusconi as the Church’s preferred politician.

DEBT AUCTIONS

The Italian treasury will offer between 2 billion and 3 billion euros ($4 billion) of five-year bonds and the same amount of 10-year paper in the first sale of longer-term debt to be settled in 2013.

Analysts expect the auction, the last to be held this year, to sail through after Rome had no trouble placing 11.75 billion euros of short-dated paper on Thursday.

EURO ZONE CRISIS

The worst of the euro zone sovereign debt crisis is over, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has said in an interview to be published on Friday.

Shoppers in euro zone nations battered by years of recession and crisis are on the hunt for bargains, delaying their purchases until the last minute, or simply not buying at all as post-Christmas sales get underway.

COMPANIES

* UNIPOL, FONDIARIA SAI

PREMAFIN, MILANO ASSICURAZIONI

Italy’s market watchdog Consob ruled that Unipol, Fondiaria Sai, Premafin and Milano Assicurazioni failed to follow accounting rules in their 2011 balance sheets, the companies said.

* ATLANTIA, GEMINA

Sintonia, an holding company for the Benetton family, has not yet started to review the reorganisation of its portfolio, the company said in a statement on Friday.

According to Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore, the Benettons are preparing a plan to reorganise links between motorway operator Atlantia and Gemina, both controlled by their holding company.

* ENI

The managers of the Italian energy group will meet again with Gazprom top officials at the end of January to discuss the terms of gas contracts, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Friday.

* TELECOM ITALIA, TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA

Suitors for the Telecom Italia broadcasting unit will have to present updated bid at the company’s board on Jan. 17, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Friday.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The Italian lender would have to offer the treasury a big discount if it decided to convert bonds it is issuing to the state under a bailout scheme into shares, an official document showed.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Italy’s lender said on Thursday it is ending a commercial partnership with French Credit Industriel et Commercial (CIC), part of Credit Mutuel group.

IMPREGILO

The general contractor said on Thursday it completed the sale of a 19 percent stake in Brazil-based EcoRodovias for 619 million euros. Adding to a 3.74 percent of the Brazilian company sold at the end of October, the overall cash received totals 731 million euros, the company said.

SEA

Italian investment fund F2i will buy a 14.6 percent stake in airport operator SEA from Milan’s provincial government for 147 million euros ($194.37 million), or 4.04 euros per share, an holding company for the local government said on Thursday.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................