Italy - Factors to watch on Jan 2

*FISCAL CLIFF

The United States averted economic calamity on Tuesday when lawmakers approved a deal to prevent huge tax hikes and spending cuts that would have pushed the world’s largest economy off a “fiscal cliff” and into recession.

ITALY ELECTIONS

Outgoing Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Monday he was aiming to win a majority in a parliamentary election in February and would seek alliances with parties agreeing with his pro-Europe agenda.

The outgoing government of Prime Minister Mario Monti on Monday said that the economic outlook had improved “significantly” since it took over 13 months ago when the euro zone’s third-biggest economy teetered on the brink of a debt crisis.

EURO ZONE CRISIS

The euro zone sovereign debt crisis is far from over even though reform measures designed to address the roots of the problem are beginning to bear fruit, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said in her New Year’s address.

FIAT

Italian new car sales for December are scheduled for release on Wednesday.

MEDIOBANCA, BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA , INTESA SANPAOLO, A2A

Carlo Tassara Group is expected to name advisors this week to sell its remaining stake in Polish bank Alior, Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper reported on Sunday.

The newspaper said Zaleski would proceed in the second half of 2013 with a planned sale of his Italian assets, which include stakes in Italy banks Intesa Sanpaolo, Mediobanca and MPS and utility A2A.

IMPREGILO

The operative targets in Impregilo’s 2013-15 industrial plan are “ambitious but can be met”, Chief Executive Pietro Salini told MF-Milano Finanza newspaper on Saturday.

TELECOM ITALIA

Broadband company Infostrada, a unit of Vimpelcom’s Wind, would consider joining a new company to manage Telecom Italia’s fixed-line network after any eventual spin-off, Wind CEO Maximo Ibarra told Il Corriere della Sera on Sunday. Ibarra said Infostrada risks closure if Italy’s Antitrust authority does not help it compete with Telecom in the fixed-line market.

*ATLANTIA

Italian motorway tariffs are set to rise an average 2.9 percent on Jan. 1, 2013, Italy’s Infrastructure and Transport Ministry said on Sunday. Tariffs on roads operated by Atlantia will rise by 3.47 percent, the ministry said.

Italian newspapers reported that trade group Aiscat, which represents the nation’s highways operators, may contest the ministry’s decision on tariffs. The operator of the Milan-Turin highway, Gavio, was not allowed a tariff increase.

AS ROMA

Italian top-flight soccer team AS Roma hopes to be playing in its own stadium in four years’ time as the loss-making club seeks to raise its profile and boost revenue.

ENI, ENEL

The two energy groups plan to announce an accord for Eni to supply recharging facilities for electric cars at its network of service stations, La Repubblica reported.

*UNICREDIT

The Italian bank is working on the sale of its Kazakh unit, and has received an offer from former owner Bulat Utemuratov, reported Corriere della Sera. The bank is unwilling to accept the offer because the price is too low, the paper said without citing sources.

FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL

Italian insurance regulator ISVAP is replaced by IVASS starting Jan. 1. IVASS is under the wing of the Bank of Italy, the nation’s banking regulator. IVASS is undertaking a thorough inspection of the merger between insurers Fondiaria and Unipol. The merged group is likely to declare a loss for 2012 after it emerged that Fondiaria was missing 650 million euros in reserves.

