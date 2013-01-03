Italy - Factors to watch on Jan 3

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ITALY DEBT

Italy posted a state sector budget deficit of 48.5 billion euros in 2012, narrowing from a deficit of about 63.8 billion euros in 2011 after a year in which a Mario Monti-led technocrat government cut spending and raised taxes.

FIAT

Car sales in France, Spain and Italy in 2012 fell to the lowest levels in years, with December registration data underscoring the challenges facing the broader European economy. 

New car sales in recessionary Italy plunged 22.5 percent in December from the same month a year ago to 86,735 vehicles, Italy’s Transport Ministry said on Wednesday, bringing the total decline for 2012 to 19.87 percent.

PIRELLI

The shareholder pact that controls 45.52 percent of Pirelli looks as if it will be renewed, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The deadline to withdraw from the pact is Jan 15. The paper said talks with private equity funds Clessidra and Investindustrial to enter Pirelli holding companies are set to continue.

* MEDIASET, UNICREDIT

Ennio Doris, the founder of Mediolanum, has written down the stake in broadcaster Mediaset owned by his holding company H-Invest to 3.1 euros per share from a previous 10 euros per share, MF said. The paper added Doris had bought 1.2 million UniCredit shares at 2.9 euros per share.

* UBI BANCA

The board of the bank’s unit UBI Leasing has approvd a capital increase of 300 million euros to strengthen capital, MF said, citing financial sources.

IMPREGILO

Italian construction company Impregilo said on Wednesday it had won a bid in Panama worth around $560 million to carry out building work on a copper mine in the country. 

