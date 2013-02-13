Italy - Factors to watch on Feb 13

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

VATICAN

Cardinals around the world began informal contacts to discuss who should next lead the Church through a period of major crisis and the Vatican said it planned a big send-off for Pope Benedict before he becomes the first pontiff in centuries to resign.

* ITALY DEBT

Italy will sell up to 3.5 billion euros of 3-year BTP, up to 1.5 billion euros of 5-year CCTeu 30-year BTP, and up to 1.75 billion euros of two BTPs maturing 2026 and 2040.

FINMECCANICA * India will blacklist Finmeccanica SpA and cancel a deal to buy 12 helicopters from the Italian defence group if allegations of bribery are proven against the company, Defence Minister A.K. Antony said on Wednesday. * Three brothers with family ties to a former head of the Indian air force helped to twist rules in a helicopter tender won by Italy’s AgustaWestland, prosecutors alleged in an arrest warrant for a top Italian businessman.

Italian police arrested the head of defence group Finmeccanica SpA on Tuesday on a warrant alleging that he paid bribes to win an Indian contract, adding to a wave of corporate scandals shaking Italy before a general election.

Finmeccanica holds a board meeting at 1700 GMT.

Ratings agency Fitch has put Finmeccanica’s “BBB-” long-term rating under review for a possible downgrade following the arrest of the Italian defence group’s chairman and chief executive Giuseppe Orsi in a corruption probe in India.

* FIAT

The car maker is seeking a bridge loan to help fund the purchase of the rest of US car maker Chrysler, MF said.

LOTTOMATICA

Italian gaming company Lottomatica said on Tuesday its provisional revenues for the year 2012 were 3.08 billion euros ($4.15 billion), towards the top end of previous guidance.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

The board of RCS Mediagroup appointed Laura Mengoni to replace Umberto Ambrosoli as member of the board. It also named Laura Mengoni and Piergaetano Marchetti as members, and Luca Garavoglia as chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee.

During the meeting, the CEO, Pietro Scott Jovane, shared with the board the status of the actions part of 2013-2015 development plan approved last December.

* SAIPEM

The oil services group reports full-year results with a conference call with management.

RECORDATI

The company said on Tuesday it is targeting sales of 920 million euros in 2013, with an operating income of more than 185 million euros and net income of more than 128 million euros.

The company is also targeting over 1 billion euros of revenues in 2015.

EXOR

Giovanni Agnelli e C. owns 1,418,451 savings shares in Exor, the holding company said in a statement.

