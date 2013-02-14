Italy - Factors to watch on Feb 14

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ITALY ELECTION

Centre-right plans to obstruct the government expected to emerge from the Feb 24-25 election and block legislation, Northern League leader Roberto Maroni told Reuters.

Rising uncertainty about the outcome of the election pushed up borrowing costs at Italy’s last debt sale before the poll, but the country also managed to sell its first 30-year bond in nearly two years.

FINMECCANICA

The defence group promoted Alessandro Pansa to the CEO role after the arrest of its head for alleged bribery led India to suspend a $750 million deal to buy helicopters.

* Moody’s kept Finmeccanica rating at ‘BAA3’ on Wednesday, revised outlook to negative.

* Italy’s centre-left PD party would prefer current Defence minister Giampaolo Di Paola as future chairman of Finmeccanica after the interim appointment of Alessandro Pansa, MF newspaper said on Thursday, also citing Poste Italiane CEO Massimo Sarmi among possible front-runners for the job.

* A ban on short-selling on Finmeccanica shares ends on Thursday, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

SAIPEM/ENI

Oil services group Saipem said it could manage the consequences of any divorce from oil major parent Eni in the wake of a corruption scandal centred on Algeria.

GENERALI

The Italian company is among insurers that will invest in a Spanish bank set up by the government to manage toxic property assets as it raises fresh capital.

* INTESA SANPAOLO

A U.S. judge threw out Intesa Sanpaolo SpA’s lawsuit accusing France’s Credit Agricole SA of causing $180 million of losses by selling it risky mortgage debt that was designed to fail, saying the Italian bank waited one month too long to bring its case.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecoms company says its outgoing South American managing director Andrea Mangoni will leave at the end of April.

* TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA

Four board members are pressing for a decision on the sale of the company when the board meets on Feb. 18 while Chairman Franco Bernabe would prefer a later date, Il Corriere della Sera said on Thursday.

Italian fund Clessidra is poised to gain control of the media group if potential conflicts of interest with shareholder banks and advisers are resolved when the board meets on Feb. 18, la Repubblica reported on Thursday without citing its sources.

* RCS MEDIAGROUP

Pact shareholders would opt for a capital increase of 400 million euros, at the lower end of an indicated range, according to la Repubblica.

Fiat, which controls la Stampa newspaper, and investment bank Mediobanca are considering taking part in a possible restructuting plan for RCS which would see la Stampa and Il Corriere della Sera newspapers under the same ownership, Il Foglio newspaper said on Thursday in an unsourced report.

* IMMSI

The board of Alitalia on Thursday is expected to approve a convertible loan of 150 million euros to boost liquidity at the airline, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

UBI BANCA

Bank to cut 736 jobs after finalising a cost-cutting agreement with trades unions.

