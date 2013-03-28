Italy - Factors to watch on March 28

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

CYPRUS

Cyprus reopens its banks on Thursday while limiting withdrawals, banning cheques and curbing the use of Cypriot credit cards abroad, among measures imposed to avert a bank run after it agreed a tough rescue deal with international lenders.

The ink is barely dry on a deal struck in Brussels to save Cyprus from bankruptcy, but rising tension between the island’s conservative president and the Communist-appointed governor of the central bank foreshadow difficulties ahead.

ITALY

Italian centre-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani was left with only slim hope of forming a government after last month’s deadlocked election as talks with rival party leaders ended with rejection from Beppe Grillo’s 5-Star Movement.

* Countries with a public debt of 120 percent of gross domestic product risk that a rise in interest rates, even if a small one, could make the cost of servicing the debt very high and the debt unsustainable, International Monetary Fund’s Chief Economist Olivier Blanchard told Il Sole 24 Ore on Thursday.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italy’s financial police searched the Milan offices of Japanese bank Nomura on Wednesday as part of an investigation into Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena, judicial sources said.

The Tuscan lender is set to post a 2.5 billion euro ($3.2 billion) loss when it releases results for 2012 on Thursday, as it books higher bad debt provisions and losses on derivatives trades targeted by a fraud investigation, a Reuters poll forecast.

TELECOM ITALIA

Businessman Marco Fossati, whose family business holds a 5 percent stake in Telecom Italia, said on Wednesday that the company has rejected his request to put before shareholders measures that he says would help revive the telecoms group and boost its share price.

* The debt of Telecom Italia is sustainable and the company has the liquidity to cover its funding needs for the next 24 months, the company’s Chief Executive Marco Patuano told Il Messaggero on Thursday.

* ENEL

The industrial plan of the Italian energy company is solid and financial markets will eventually understand it, Enel Chief Executive Fulvio Conti told La Stampa on Thursday.

RCS

Italian debt-laden publisher RCS MediaGroup said on Wednesday its board had approved the launch of two rights issues for a total of up to 600 million euros as it seeks to turn round its business after two years of losses.

ENI

Italian oil and gas group Eni is considering opening its business in Iraq to investment by Chinese oil company CNPC after offering it a stake in its bumper Mozambique gas field earlier this month, two sources said.

Eni has scheduled works to take place at its Sannazzaro refinery at the end of April for approximately around 40 days, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

PRELIOS

Italian real estate management company Prelios said on Wednesday it approved a 561 million euro ($717 million) debt restructuring plan, as well as a 185 million euros capital increase. More from Pirelli here

FINMECCANICA

The board of Finmeccanica will meet to approve its 2012 results on April 23 after a bribery probe connected with the sale of 12 helicopters to India had prompted it to delay the meeting, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

