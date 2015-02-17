Italy - Factors to watch on February 17

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Bank of Italy Director General Salvatore Rossi speaks before Chamber of Deputies Finance Committee (1230 GMT).

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases December foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

Talks between Greece and euro zone finance ministers over the country’s debt broke down on Monday when Athens rejected a proposal to request a six-month extension of its international bailout as “unacceptable”.

Italian Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said he was not worried after inconclusive Eurogroup talks with Greece and that he hoped Athens would eventually request an extension of its bailout package.

Bank of Italy Senior Deputy Governor Salvatore Rossi told the Financial Times that a state-sponsored initiative to help banks offload bad debt was more likely to comprise tax incentives and legal reform to ease sales rather than a public vehicle financed by the state.

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

New car sales in Europe rose 6.2 percent in January, industry data showed on Tuesday, as a gradual recovery in the region gained momentum and along with retail incentives and product launches boosted demand for most brands.

Fiat Chrysler’s deliveries grew by 5.8 percent, thanks to a 164 percent jump in Jeep sales, following the launch of the Renegade, a small model designed primarily for the European market.

SAIPEM

Italian oil services group Saipem missed full-year forecasts on Monday and gave a wary outlook for 2015 after booking more than 500 million euros ($567 million) of charges to clean up a balance sheet damaged by falling oil prices.

The company has no plans to proceed with any rights issue to strengthen its balance sheet, the company’s CFO said on Monday.

UNICREDIT

UniCredit, Italy’s biggest bank by assets, has launched a new bond offer to retail investors to comply with international banking rules on supplementary capital requirements that could spur other Italian banks to follow suit.

PRYSMIAN

The cable maker said on Monday it had been awarded contracts worth more than 50 million euros for power transmission system expansion projects in Kuwait.

TELECOM ITALIA

The idea of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti becoming a shareholder in the phone group as part of the Metroweb operation has never been examined nor discussed by the state holding company, CDP President Franco Bassanini was quoted by AGI news agency as saying on Monday.

FINMECCANICA

Italy plans to maintain its order for 90 Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter jets, despite political pressure to slash spending on the planes, after winning a major maintenance contract, sources in Rome and the U.S. told Reuters.

CREVAL

There are four more offers for ICBPI, the payment services bank controlled by Italian cooperative lenders in which Creval is the key shareholder, for a total of seven, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report. The latest unsolicited offers have come from private equity firms Apax Partners, Cinven, BC Partners and Hellman&Friedman, the paper said.

* GTECH

The gaming company said on Tuesday it had appointed Michael Chambrello chief executive of North America Lottery effective as of March 23.

CHL

Bond holders’ meeting (1030 GMT).

ENI

Board meeting on FY results (press release on Feb. 18).

GEFRAN

Board meeting on preliminary FY results (0900 GMT).

INTEK GROUP

Ends offer to subscribe new 2015-2020 bond.

TERNIENERGIA

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (0800 GMT).

