Italian stocks - Factors to watch on March 22

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The controlling shareholder in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said in a statement on Wednesday it was examining offers for part of its stake in Italy’s third biggest lender. * The bank’s core shareholder is unhappy with the two proposal submitted so far by investors interested in buying a stake in Monte Paschi, Corriere della Sera and Repubblica reported.

The two offers have come from Equinox and Sete Brasil funds, Repubblica said. A third offer from British fund Optimum is expected by Friday, Corriere said, adding the owner of Italian pharmaceutical company Menarini is in talks to buy a 4 percent stake.

FIAT

Italian carmaker Fiat and unions reached an agreement on Wednesday to put about 5,300 workers at Fiat’s Mirafiori factory onto a temporary layoff scheme lasting 18 months starting April 2, union sources told Reuters.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia has been placed under investigation in a long-running fraud case involving the issue of irregular SIM cards in 2006-2008, investigative sources said on Wednesday.

ACEA

The Rome-based utility reported on Wednesday 2011 net profit of 86 million euros, on sales of 3.538 billion euros. Its net debt was up 122 million euros to 2.326 billion euros. * ENEL

The utility is looking to sell a 10 percent stake in Indonesia’s Bayan coal mine and the Cien high-voltage power network linking Brasil to Argentina, MF reported, for a total of 1-1.2 billion euros.

* PREMAFIN

Creditor banks have sent the holding company a ‘comfort letter’ in which they express a non-binding commitment to ask for the necessary internal authorisations to a debt restructuring accord, a source close to the matter said.

