Italian stocks - Factors to watch on March 28

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ITALY BANKS

Italian banks are discreetly lobbying European regulators for a softer regime on plugging a 15 billion euro capital shortfall now that tensions over sovereign debt has eased, according to regulatory and banking sources.

UNICREDIT

UniCredit expects a good first quarter this year, its chief executive said on Tuesday, although it is too early to make forecasts for the full year given the difficult economic environment, particularly in Italy.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

The insurer is in talks to exit Ingosstrakh, the Russian company it owns 38.5 percent of together with Czech ally PPF, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The paper cited financial sources confirming a report by Russia’s Vedomosti. Russian bank VTB is interested in buying the stake, it said.

ENI

A cloud of explosive natural gas boiling up from the North Sea out of a leak at Total’s evacuated Elgin platform forced another shutdown off the Scottish coast on Tuesday as the French firm warned it could take six months to halt the flow. Eni is a partner with more than 20 percent.

FINMECCANICA, ANSALDO STS

Finmeccanica said on Tuesday it had posted a net loss of 2.3 billion euros in 2011 after booking one-off charges of 3 billion euros as the Italian aerospace and defence group moves to clean up its balance sheet.

It will carry out its restructuring plan without resorting to a capital increase, its chairman and chief executive Giuseppe Orsi told a conference call on Tuesday. * Japan’s Hitachi is not the only company to have presented an offer for Finmeccanica units AnsaldoBreda and Ansaldo STS, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

UBI

The Italian bank said on Wednesday it expected a slight improvement in operating results this year after posting a net loss of 1.84 billion euros in 2011 due mainly to writedowns on goodwill impairment.

* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The main shareholder in the bank, Fondazione MPS, has asked creditor banks to free up another 2.5 percent packet of shares as it prepares to sell further stakes of 1-2 percent to financial investors, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Italy’s Banca Popolare di Milano posted a net loss of 614 million euros ($817.97 million) last year, hit by hefty writedowns on goodwill impairment and a spike in loan-loss provisions.

* IMPREGILO

Shareholder Salini plans to ask the builder to name a new board and will request to this end that a shareholder meeting scheduled on May 3 be postponed by a week, Corriere della Sera said. Salini may also ask shareholders to vote on its integration project with Impregilo, the paper added.

SOLAR POWER INCENTIVES

Some solar power companies are considering tu8rning to prosecutors to investigate whether behind the drafts of a new photovoltaiic incentive scheme being circulated in the last few days there are people wishing to damage the sector, MF said without citing sources.

* BENETTON

The board of holding Edizione has decided to confirm the price of its buyout offer to delist Benetton, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

PARMALAT

Parmalat said on Tuesday an arbitration court had found in favour of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board in a case regarding its unit Parmalat Canada Inc. Parmalat, which said the arbitrator had not decided on an amount due Ontario Teachers, said it was studying the decision to evaluate the best response including a possible appeal.

