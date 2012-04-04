Italian stocks - Factors to watch on April 4

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

* TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia has assessed in a study a possible spin-off of its access network, the executive chairman of Italy’s biggest telecoms group told Il Sole 24 Ore on Wednesday.

Telecom Italia would aim to raise at least 4 billion euros from the project, the paper said in a separate article, in which it quoted a company document where different options were described, including a sale of a majority stake in the network.

EDISON

Italian market watchdog Consob could deliver its verdict on the fairness of EDF’s 0.84 euro per share offer for minority shareholder by Easter, sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

IREN

The Italian northern utility offered to pay a dividend of 0.013 euros per share for 2011, it said late on Tuesday, after posting a net loss of 107.9 million euros last year mainly due to a writedown of its investments in Edison.

MAIRE TECNIMONT

The Italian engineering and construction group said on Tuesday it had won a 204 million euro contract for the construction of a polyethylene plant in Slovakia.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................