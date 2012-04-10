Italian stocks - Factors to watch on April 10

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

FINMECCANICA

China South Locomotive and Rolling Stock Corp Ltd , advised by HSBC, has contacted Finmeccanica about a possible purchase of stakes in the Italian defence group’s loss-making train-manufacturing unit AnsaldoBreda and its signalling systems affiliate Ansaldo STS, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday in an unsourced report.

The paper said Finmeccanica’s talks with Japan’s Hitachi about a sale of AnsaldoBreda and Ansaldo STS stakes are at an advanced stage. It added Spain’s CAF also appeared to be interested in Finmeccanica’s units. Finmeccanica declined to comment on the report.

Italy wants to finalise a $1 billion deal for Israel to buy 30 M-346 Master training jets from Finmeccanica’s Alenia Aermacchi unit as soon as possible, Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Sunday.

ENI

Libya has started investigating foreign oil companies over their past relationships with the former Muammar Gaddafi government, an investigator with the ruling National Transitional Council (NTC) said on Monday.

ENI is one of several foreign and domestic oil companies being investigated by the Lybian general prosecutor’s office over their past operations in the country, the Wall Street reported on Sunday.

Russia’s fifth-largest oil firm, Gazprom Neft, is still in talks with ENI over buying a minority stake in Germany’s Schwedt refinery, Gazprom Neft CEO Alexander Dyukov told reporters on Friday.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Banca Popolare di Vicenza has presented a non-binding offer to buy 60 percent of Monte Paschi’s Biverbanca, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Friday citing Pop Vicenza’s chairman.

FIAT

Brazil, a key market for global automakers including Fiat, has no plans to offer further incentives for automakers, but the government does not rule out taking steps to boost the competitiveness of other industries, Trade and Industry Minister Fernando Pimentel said in an interview published on Sunday.

Fiat’s U.S. affiliate Chrysler is recalling 1,689 2012 model Jeep Patriot and Compass sport utility vehicles that may have been built with a fuel tank assembly containing a damaged rollover valve, U.S. safety regulators doscuments showed.

Fiat and Juventus FC said on Friday they had signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the sponsorship of football team’s jersey for the next three seasons.

* MEDIASET

Italy will restart the process to award digital television frequencies from scratch and drop previous plans to give away the licences for free, industry minister Corrado Passera said, according to daily La Repubblica.

SMALL AND MID-CAPS

RCS MEDIAGROUP

Italian businessman Giuseppe Rotelli has agreed to buy a 5.24 percent stake in RCS MediaGroup, which publishes Italy’s most influential newspaper Corriere della Sera, in a deal that would make him the company’s biggest shareholder.

RCS investor Diego Della Valle, who last week left the group’s shareholder pact, said in an interview with Corriere della Sera on Saturday he had very good business relations with Rotelli but stopped short of saying they could form an alliance.

Della Valle said “well managed” RCS can be a good investment and he “will act accordingly.”

