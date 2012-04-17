Italian stocks - Factors to watch on April 17

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

UNIPOL

the Italian insurer laid down its conditions on Monday for pressing ahead with the rescue of troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI , saying it wanted to own 66.7 percent of what would be Italy’s No. 2 insurer.

UNICREDIT

Abu Dhabi investment vehicle Aabar, UniCredit’s biggest single shareholder, will have two seats in the Italian bank’s new, slimmed-down board according to a list of board nominees presented on Monday.

* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank may extend a deadline for bids for a 60 percent stake in its Biverbanca unit after only one offer by Popolare Vicenza had been submitted on Monday, when a deadline for non-binding offers expired, MF reported.

* MEDIASET

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti’s government said on Monday an auction of digital television frequencies will be called within 120 days, reversing a plan by the previous administration to give them away.

* EDISON

The board of directors of Italy’s No. 2 power generator said on Monday it acknowledged market regulator Consob’s decision to raise the price needed for EDF’s minority buyout and had always acted in the company’s best interest.

IPO

There could not have been a more fitting venue for Italian businessman and occasional philosopher Brunello Cucinelli to kick off the pre-listing roadshow of his eponymous clothing company than a former Dominican convent.

