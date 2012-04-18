Italian stocks - Factors to watch on April 18

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

PREMAFIN, FONDIARIA SAI

The Ligresti family said on Tuesday it held 51.3 percent of Premafin, the holding company that controls Fondiaria-SAI. * The parties involved in the four-way merger of Unipol and the Fondiaria-SAI group are mulling the idea of postponing to a later date the merger with Fondiaria unit Milano Assicurazioni to reach the condition laid down by Unipol of having 66.7 percent of the new insurance group that will be created, Il Messaggero said without citing sources. * Fondiaria-SAI’s independent board members must give a gree light for the planned merger to go ahead because of the prosecutor’s request of bankruptcy proceedings against two Ligresti family holdings, La Repubblica said on Wednesday.

If they are judged to be not independent, the decision will go to the auditors, it said.

* UNIPOL

Unipol has instructed its lawyers to undertake actions in courts against Palladio Finanziaria and Sator’s Arepo PR, the insurance group said in a statement on Tuesday. The two equity funds had slammed Unipol’s plan to takeover Fondiaria-SAI in a statement on Monday.

EXOR

Italy’s Exor, controlled by Fiat’s Agnelli family, will take a stake in Rothschild holding Paris Orleans when the French banking family consolidates its operations from June 4, a person familiar with the situation said.

ENEL

Italy’s power prices fell to 6-month lows in March as recession curbed demand and mild weather helped to trim electricity consumption, Italian energy markets operator GME said on Tuesday.

