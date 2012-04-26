Italian stocks - Factors to watch on April 26

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY

The Treasury sells 8.5 billion euros 6-month BOTs(short-term bills - 1 84 days) on Thursday. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

FIAT INDUSTRIAL

Fiat Industrial may revise its 2012 guidance upwards in the second quarter, as the tractor and truck group’s performance may improve, said chairman Sergio Marchionne during a conference call.

FIAT

The auto group will release its first quarter results on Thursday. * U.S. automaker Chrysler Group LLC, owned by Fiat, showed its best quarterly profit since its 2009 bankruptcy on strong sales in North America, and confirmed guidance that it will show a profit of about $1.5 billion in 2012.

ENI

Mozambique plans to increase the maximum stake it holds in future oil blocks to up to 40 percent from a current maximum of 25 percent, the head of the national oil company said on Wednesday.

* ENEL

The utility is interested in gas pipelines and is in talks with Statoil to enter the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project, La Repubblica said without citing its sources.

LOTTOMATICA

Standard & Poor’s on Wednesday affirmed its ratings, including its ‘BBB-’ corporate credit rating, on Italy-based Lottomatica Group and revised the rating outlook to positive from stable.

BREMBO

Italian brakes maker Brembo has opened a 70-million euro production centre in eastern China, concentrating its manufacturing activities in a single hub to better serve its Asian clients.

* PRELIOS

Bilfinger Berger, Germany’s second-largest building company, has offered Italian real estate group Prelios to buy its German assets, 51 percent of its Italian assets, and 10 percent of its asset management fund, a newspaper said on Thursday.

* CIR

The De Benedetti family’s holding, which controls auto parts maker Sogefi, could consider buying the amortisation division of Germany’s ThyssenKrupp if it makes industrial sense and the price is realistic, Chief Executive Rodolfo De Benedetti told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview on Thursday.

