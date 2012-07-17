Italy - Factors to watch on July 17

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS

Germany’s Constitutional Court said on Monday it would not rule until Sept. 12 on whether the euro zone’s bailout fund -- the European Stability Mechanism -- and planned changes to the region’s budget rules are compatible with German law.

The euro hit a 3-1/2-year low against sterling as investors fretted about the delay in making bailout funds accessible to troubled euro zone states.

MOODY‘S DOWNGRADES

Moody’s cut the credit ratings of a string of Italian banks on Monday, bringing the country’s top lenders in line with a downgrade to Italy’s sovereign rating last week, as well as lowering ratings for companies and local government authorities.

Two of Italy’s largest banks Intesa SanPaolo and Unicredit were lowered to Baa2 from A3 with a negative outlook, while Eni, Terna, Atlantia and Snam were also cut.

Defence group Finmeccanica was put on review by the ratings agency.

ITALY DEFICIT

Revenue clawed back from tax evaders could help Italy to limit the damage to its budget deficit target from the intensifying economic contraction that contributed to the country’s latest credit downgrade.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The Italian Treasury said that solid demand at a supplementary debt auction on Monday confirmed investor confidence in Italian bonds even as 10-year yields rose above 6 percent.

The head of the IMF’s Fiscal Affairs Department reiterated in an interview with La Repubblica on Tuesday that Italian fundamentals would warrant a spread against German Bunds which is 200 basis points tighter compared with current levels.

He suggested Italy should bring a structural budget surplus of 0.7 percent the IMF expects the country to achieve next year to at least 1 percent to cushion against possible future shocks, and forecast a fall in the debt-to-GDP ratio after 2013.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo said on Monday Marco Morelli, its deputy manager to the chief executive, was leaving the group to pursue “new professional opportunities.”

FIAT

European auto sales for June declined to the slowest pace in eight months as the region’s biggest market Germany and the United Kingdom posted small gains.

Sales by Italian carmaker Fiat dropped 16.7 percent bringing its market share to 6.4 percent from 7.2 percent in May. The Italian market shrank by 24.4 percent, auto industry association ACEA said.

* IMPREGILO

Investors in the company meet on Tuesday to vote on whether Italy’s biggest builder needs a board overhaul, possibly tipping the balance in a long family fight to control the group.

MEDIASET

Nomura cut its price target on the stock to 1.35 euros from 1.70 euros, keeping a “reduce” rating. * EDISON

Investor Romain Zaleski, who owns 10 percent of the power producer through its Carlo Tassara holding, has asked an Italian administrative court to freeze a buyout offer by France’s EDF on 19.3 percent of Edison, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

The court may rule as early as next week, it said.

PREMAFIN FINANZIARIA

The holding controlling Fondiaria-SAI said on Tuesday two of its board members were resigning unless Unipol underwrote a capital increase by Premafin by July 20. The whole board would step down once the two members left, he said.

MILANO ASSICURAZIONI

The board of directors on Monday confirmed Massimo Pini as chairman and Emanuele Erbetta as chief executive, giving specific roles to board member Piergiorgio Peluso. The board also elected the committee dealing with issues related to the Fondiaria-Sai, Unipol merger.

