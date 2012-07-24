CORRECTED-Italy - Factors to watch on July 24

(Corrects billion to million in CIR item) The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

EURO ZONE

Germany’s finance ministry said on Monday a decision by Moody’s to change the Aaa-ratings outlook on Europe’s largest economy to negative did not take away from Germany’s role as an anchor of stability in the euro zone.

ITALIAN REGIONS

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti will meet the governor of Sicily Raffele Lombardo on Tuesday. Sicily, one of the five Italian autonomous regions, is struggling under high levels of debt.

FONDIARIA SAI, UNIPOL, PREMAFIN , UNICREDIT

Italy’s biggest bank UniCredit said on Monday it had exercised all its option rights in the capital increase that insurer Fondiaria-SAI has launched as part of its plans to tie up with peer Unipol.

The chairman and chief executive of Fondiaria resigned on Monday as a result of a change of owner at parent company Premafin, Fondiaria said. The board will meet on August 2 to call the shareholder meeting to appoint the new board.

* IMPREGILO

Italy’s biggest builder said on Tuesday a consortium in which it had a 30 percent share had won a $650 million contract to build a new bridge in California.

TELECOM ITALIA

A partial ban on new sales of mobile phone plans took effect in Brazil on Monday, as telecoms companies failed to overturn the measure in court and try to convince regulators they can improve their poor customer service.

MONTI DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank’s Chairman Alessandro Profumo said in an interview with the Financial Times published late on Monday the bank will lose its independence if it does not meet the targets in its recently announced three-year industrial plan. * Informal contacts are underway with international investors for a potential investment in the bank, MF said citing financial sources. It cited market talk that HSBC was among them.

ENI

An Italian court has unfrozen shares in Italian oil and gas group Eni held by the Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) on behalf of the family of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, judicial sources said on Monday.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Former CEO Giovanni Perissinotto finalised his resignation from the board on Monday. Perissinotto, succeeded in early June by Mario Greco, had stayed on the board as non-executive director.

PIRELLI

Giovanni Perissinotto, who is also a member of the board of directors at Italian tyre-maker Pirelli, resigned from his position at the company on Monday.

CIR

CIR energy holding Sorgenia said on Monday it posted a net loss in the first half of around 54 million euros, impacted by writedowns of 13 million euros on E&P activities. Core earnings fell 58 percent as power margins contracted due to the high price of gas, slowdown in demand and overcapacity.

* BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The bank’s new business plan due to be unveiled this week envisages 1,000 staff redundancies and bets on profitability surpassing 250 million euros in 2015, Il Messaggero said in an unsourced report.

* PRELIOS

U.S. group Fortress and an Italian consortium are interested in the real estate group, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................