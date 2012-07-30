Italy - Factors to watch on July 30

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

GLOBAL MARKETS, EUROZONE

Growing investor expectations of European Central Bank action to tackle high borrowing costs fuelled a rally of stock markets on Friday, while bond yields dipped in Spain and Italy. The euro rose to a three-week high against the U.S. dollar before paring gains due to uncertainty about the specific action to be taken. Oil futures and metal prices also advanced.

German econmin warns against ECB bond buying-press German finmin-no room for concessions for Greece Greek leaders agree bulk of austerity cuts-source Italy business lobby sees need for euro bank union

ITALY BOND AUCTION

Expectations of bolder moves to counter the euro zone’s debt crisis are set to help Italy sell up to 5.5 billion euros in bonds at an auction on Monday where benchmark 10-year yields will be closely watched as a barometer of market stress.

SHORT SELLING BAN

Italy’s stock market regulator Consob has extended until Sept. 14 a short-selling ban on banking and insurance stocks to discourage speculative trading.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Shareholders are mulling possible changes in the bank’s governance rules that would give CEO Enrico Cucchiani more powers and cut minority investors’ presence in its supervisory board, La Stampa said on Sunday in an unsourced report.

MONTE DEI PASCHI

Popolare di Spoleto’s major shareholder will find a buyer for Monte dei Paschi’s 26 percent stake in the bank within six months, it said in a statement on Friday, after the Siena-based lender quit their shareholder pact. Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday that as part of previously set parameters, Monte dei Paschi would be paid 73 million euros for the stake.

IMPREGILO

Investor Gavio is preparing a legal action against a July AGM vote that gave rival Salini control on the board of Italy’s biggest builder, Il Sole 24 ore said in an unsourced report on Sunday.

TOD‘S

The luxury shoemaker will give bonuses worth over 2 million euros to 1,400 employees and their families to help them through the recession, the company said on Friday.

SMALL AND MID CAPS

GABETTI

Creditor banks of the troubled real estate company have agreed to a restructuring plan in an deal expected to be finalised by Aug. 4, it said in a statement on Friday. The deal is subordinated on a 26 million-euro reserved capital hike. 

THE FOLLOWING COMPANIES PUBLISH RESULTS:

EDISON H1

SAIPEM H1

