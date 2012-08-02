Italy - Factors to watch on August 2

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*). EURO ZONE CRISIS All eyes are on European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, who speaks at a press conference on Thursday after a meeting of the interest-rate setting governing council. Last week the ECB head pledged to do whatever necessary to defend the single currency, so expectations of bold policy action - possibly including purchases of Italian and Spanish government bonds - are high. Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Wednesday European leaders were weighing joint intervention by the ECB and the euro zone's rescue funds to stem rising borrowing costs for vulnerable euro zone countries. He will meet Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Thursday. Late on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve stopped short of offering new monetary stimulus even as it signalled further bond buys could be in store to help the U.S. economy recovery.[ID: nL2E8J10MO] MEDIOBANCA Chief Executive Alberto Nagel is under investigation for not meeting regulator demands in its work in vetting the planned merger of insurer Unipol and troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI, his lawyer said on Wednesday. Nagel reiterated in a statement he had never stipulated a pact with the Ligresti family. * TELECOM ITALIA The telecoms group reassured on the sustainability of its dividend policy and debt-cutting targets after posting a 1.6 percent drop in first-half core profit, as a recession in its home market and cooling growth in Brazil weighed. * TENARIS The world's biggest producer of seamless steel pipes for the energy industry said on Wednesday second-quarter net income surged 51 percent from a year earlier to a higher-than-expected $460.2 million. FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL The company said on Wednesday that its 1 billion capital increase, part of a planned merger with peer Unipol, had been 68.3 percent subscribed. Unipol said its capital increase was 72.9 percent subscribed. Separately, private equity funds Sator and Palladio said they had withdrawn their offer for Fondiaria because incompatible with the finalisation of Fondiaria's capital hike. FIAT Fiat said on Wednesday it could not give indications on future investments because of the international economic crisis and the slump in the European car market. Fiat, which also runs Chrysler, said in a statement after meeting unions in Turin it would provide information on products and plants with its third quarter results. According Italy's Transport Ministry, new car sales fell overall 21.39 percent in July from the same month a year ago to 108,826 vehicles. Fiat's market share fell slightly to 30.4 percent in July, from 30.7 percent in June. * GENERALI As expected, the insurer's board formally appointed Mario Greco as its new CEO on Wednesday. * PIRELLI UBS starts with buy rating and eur 10 price target * DIASORIN Berenberg raises to buy from hold, increasing its price target to eur 28 from eur 24 * ING RATING CHANGEDS ON BANK STOCKS ING cuts Intesa Sanpaolo to hold from buy ING starts UBI Banca with sell ING cuts Intesa Sanpaolo price target to eur 1.10 ING cuts UniCredit price target to eur 3 ING cuts Monte Paschi price target to eur 0.15 THE FOLLOWING COMPANIES PUBLISH RESULTS: GENERALI H1 TELECOM ITALIA H1 ENEL H1 FONDIARIA-SAI H1 SAFILO H1 For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets: 20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............ 20 biggest losers (in percentage)............. FTSE IT allshare index FTSE Mib index........ FTSE Allstars index... FTSE Mid Cap index.... Block trades.......... Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................