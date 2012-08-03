Italy - Factors to watch on Aug 3

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

EURO ZONE CRISIS

The European Central Bank indicated on Thursday it may again start buying government bonds to reduce crippling Spanish and Italian borrowing costs but the conditions it set and the dissenting voice of its key German member disappointed markets.

Spain and Italy said on Thursday it was premature to say if they will seek the activation of EU mechanisms to buy their debt and bring down their borrowing costs.

FONDIARIA-SAI

Italian prosecutors are investigating Fondiaria-SAI SpA over alleged accounting irregularities in 2008-2011, the latest probe into the troubled group which is merging with peer Unipol to create Italy’s No. 2 insurer.

ENEL

Italy’s biggest utility is committed to expansion in Latin America after a capital increase at Chilean unit Enersis, as it presses ahead with streamlining operations in the area to help offset flagging growth in its home market.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia sought to reassure investors that it would achieve its debt-reduction targets without further dividend cuts after first-half core earnings were hit by recession in its home market and weaker growth in Brazil.

Brazil lifted a partial ban on new sales of mobile phone plans on Thursday, but warned it would remain vigilant to ensure operators fulfill investments to improve overburdened networks and poor customer service.

* The company’s executive chairman Franco Bernabe said in an interview in Il Sole 24 Ore regulatory clarity was needed before thinking about unbundling by end year. He said there will be no M&A operations in the second half.

UNICREDIT, INTESA SANPAOLO

The two banks present Q2 results on Friday

* FIAT

CISL trade union secretary said Fiat head Sergio Marchionne confirmed in a meeting on Wednesday no plants in Italy are at risk, La Stampa said.

* ATLANTIA

The highway operator is working with UniCredit, Banca IMI and BNP Paribas on plans to launch a retail bond worth 1 billion euros, Il Mondo said. The issue could be launched in November, it said.

SAFILO

The eyewear maker profits dropped 26 percent in the second-quarter to 9.6 million euros, in line with the group’s expectations, as the phasing out of its contract with fashion house Armani and a stronger dollar dragged on profitability.

* YOOX

Yoox and France’s PPR signed a joint venture agreement on Friday following the memo of understanding signed back in May. PPR will own 51 percent of the new company which will manage mono-brand online stores in collaboration with several PPR luxury brands.

03/08 Edison BID Mandatory takeover offer by Transalpina di Energia Srl, owned by EDF, ends. 03/08 Intesa Sanpaolo H1 03/08 Premafin Finanziaria H1 03/08 UniCredit H1 03/08 0930 Campari Group H1

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................