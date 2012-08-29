Italy - Factors to watch on Aug. 29

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

EURO ZONE CRISIS

Germany’s Angela Merkel makes her second trip to China in half a year this week, hoping to strengthen booming trade ties and obtain assurances from Beijing that it will support the fragile euro zone by buying the bonds of its stricken southern members.

* MONTI-MERKEL

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti will tell German Chancellor Angelo Merkel at a meeting in Berlin today that Germany faces a potential inflation risk from the large difference in spreads between German and Italian bonds, he said in a newspaper interview Wednesday. 

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The Italian government looked set to take a stake in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena after the world’s oldest bank posted a big first-half loss because of writedowns, making it almost inevitable that it will end 2012 in the red.

BANCO POPOLARE, UBI BANCA

Banco Popolare and UBI Banca, respectively Italy’s fourth- and fifth-biggest banks, reported a stronger capital position despite a fall in profits.

However in both cases provisions for loan losses rose sharply, reflecting a further deterioration in Italy’s economy as a deep recession shows no sign of easing.

POP MILANO

The bank posted a net loss of 131.3 million euros in the first half, as new management made a writedown of 239.4 million euros as part of a business plan to improve profitability.

Fitch cut the long-term rating of Banca Popolare di Milano from ‘BBB’ to BBB-', confirming a negative outlook.

MID-SIZED BANKS

Ratings agency Fitch downgraded the long-term ratings of seven mid-sized Italian lenders on Tuesday, citing deteriorating funding conditions as the recession in the euro zone’s third-biggest economy shows no sign of abating.

*FIAT-MAZDA

The chief executive of Mazda Italy Wojciech Halarewicz said “there is no limit” to Fiat and Mazda’s potential collaboration. The two carmakers are working on a common platform for a sports car, and once the details are settled by the end of the year, they could extend their collaboration, said Halarewicz.

FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL

The Italian insurers will hold on Sept. 3-7 an auction of around 665 million euros ($837 million) worth of shares which went unsold in their combined 2.2 billion-euro capital increases, the companies said on Tuesday.

IMPREGILO

the Italian builder reported on Tuesday a first-half net loss of 29.2 million euros, citing extra-costs from projects in Latin America including the one concerning the Panama Canal.

PRELIOS

The truggling Italian real estate management company warned on Tuesday that its 2012-2014 targets were no longer achievable after posting a 125.7 million euro ($157.96 million) loss in the first half.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

The luxury maker of colourfoul cashmere sweaters said on Tuesday its net profit declined to 7.6 million euros in the first-half from 8.8 million euros a year ago including non-recurring costs related to the IPO process.

AMONG CORPORATE EVENTS:

EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event --------------------------------------------------------------- 29/08 Exor H1 29/08 0700 Banca Popolare di Milano CONFCALL Conference call on H1 results. 29/08 0900 Impregilo CONFCALL Conference call on H1 results. 29/08 1530 Salvatore Ferragamo H1 29/08 1600 Salvatore Ferragamo CONFCALL Conference call on H1 results. GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY Date GMT City Event --------------------------------------------------------------- 29/08 ROME Treasury sells 9.0 billion euros 6-month BOTs

(short-term bills - 181 days).

Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

