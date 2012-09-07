Italy - Factors to watch on Sept. 7

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

EURO ZONE CRISIS

The European Central Bank agreed to launch a new and potentially unlimited bond-buying programme to lower struggling euro zone countries’ borrowing costs and draw a line under the debt crisis, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi has delivered a roadmap for rescuing the euro zone from potential meltdown but the onus is now on Spain to swallow its pride and apply for help to bring down crippling borrowing costs.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti on Thursday welcomed the European Central Bank’s decision to launch a bond-buying programme to reduce bond yields without saying whether Italy would ask the ECB for help to lower its own borrowing costs.

PRYSMIAN

The world’s largest cable maker said it had agreed to buy 100 percent of Britain’s Global Marine Systems Energy (GME) for about 53 million euros ($67 million).

ENI

Italy’s Antitrust said on Thursday it had accepted a commitment by Eni to auction to third-parties for five years a capacity of 5 billion cubic meters of gas in the Transitgas and TAG pipelines, ending a probe started in March for alleged dominance of the international gas transport market.

* Eni has received indication of hydrocarbons presence in the Salina prospect in the Arctic Barents sea, Det norske oljeselskap, one of its partners in the project said on Friday.

* UNIPOL, FONDIARIA-SAI

There could be a significant number of rights in the capital increases of the two insurers that are not exercised, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

EDISON

A mandate is about to be given to Morgan Stanley to find a buyer for the renewable energy assets of Edison, Il Mondo said. The weekly estimated the assets could be worth around 1 billion euros excluding debt.

TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA

Al Jazeera has withdrawn its interest for the Italian broadcasting group, Il Sole 24 Ore said citing sources. Interested parties include US Liberty Media, Germany’s Rtl and Italian private equity Clessidra.

FALCK RENEWABLES

The renewable energy company has given a mandate to Rothschild to find a partner, Il Mondo weekly said.

