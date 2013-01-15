Italy - Factors to watch on Jan 15

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ITALY ELECTIONS

Silvio Berlusconi’s centre-right coalition is making rapid gains ahead of next month’s elections, the latest polls suggest, increasing the possibility that even if the centre-left wins as expected it may not be able to form a stable Italian government.

FIAT

Italian luxury carmaker Maserati’s new V8 Quattroporte sedan will go on sale in the coming days at its U.S. dealer network for about $130,000, the company said ahead of its U.S. debut at the Detroit auto show on Monday. * Fiat’s new generation of Alfa Romeo high-performance sedans will have a feature that is uniquely described by its CEO - a “wop engine.” * Fiat SpA’s chief executive, Sergio Marchionne, is still not satisfied that the Alfa Romeo brand has developed the technology to beat other high-performance competitors and has set no date for its return to the United States, he said on Monday.

UNIPOL, FONDIARIA-SAI * Adviser KPMG has sent information documents about the Fondiaria assets Unipol must sell to meet antitrust requirements to insurers Axa, Allianz, Zurich and Liberty International, and private equity funds Permira, Cvc and Apax, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Tuesday.

* TELECOM ITALIA, TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA

It looks unlikely that Telecom Italia Media or its TV assets will be sold before a restructuring of the company, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Thursday. It also said the European Commission looked set to delay its recommendations on network charges, initially expected this month, to May-June.

The board of Telecom Italia Media meets on Tuesday, several newspapers said.

* MEDIASET

The broadcaster has decided to put on hold for now its search for a partner for its Mediaset Premium digital channels, Milano Finanza said on Tuesday.

* ENI, SNAM RETE GAS

The oil group said on Tuesday it was launching an offer of senior unsecured bonds convertible into ordinary shares of Snam for a total of 1.25 billion euros. <ID:nL6N0AK142>

* PIRELLI

All exisitng shareholdrs are set to renew a shareholder pact in the tyre maker, but the enw agreement will last only one year, Il Sole 24 ore said.

* FERRAGAMO

The luxury goods company expects to raise retail prices in Europe in the “low single-digits” over the next months as it joins rivals in responding to the impact of the surge of Chinese consumer tourists in the region, Ferragamo’s CEO Michele Norsa told the Financial Times in an interview.

