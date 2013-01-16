Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 16

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ITALIAN POLITICS

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said on Tuesday he would back Mario Draghi if the head of the European Central Bank was proposed as the country’s next president, a prospect the bank ruled out.

GOVERNMENT DEBT

Rome sold 6 billion euros of its first 15-year bond in more than two years on Tuesday, bringing the total amount it has raised since the start of the year to nearly 10 percent of its 2013 funding needs.

FIAT

Chrysler, majority-owned by Fiat, said on Tuesday it has agreed to make Jeeps in China with partner Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd , a key step toward its goal of building Jeep into a global brand.

The Italian car maker has asked the government to approve a special lay-off scheme at its Melfi plant in southern Italy so the company can restructure the factory before production of new models starts.

* Europe’s new car market shrank in December at its fastest monthly pace since October 2010, closing a year burdened by heavy declines in all major euro zone economies.

ENI, SNAM

The Italian oil and gas group said on Tuesday it had completed the placement of 1.25 billion euros of bonds exchangeable into ordinary shares in gas transport group Snam. Underlying the bonds are some 288.7 million Snam shares, accounting for about 8.54 percent of Snam capital.

Il Sole 24 Ore reports of an interest from Qatari investors as one of the possible options for the sale of Eni’s remaining stake in Snam. An accelerated book building could also be a possible solution, the newspaper said on Wednesday.

GENERALI

ENI Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni may leave his seat at the board of Generali when the insurer shareholders meet in April to name a new board, Il Corriere della Sera reported on Wednesday.

* SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Nomura raises target price to 19 euros from 17.50 euros; rating “neutral”

* TOD‘S

Nomura raises target price to 94 euros from 82 euros; rating “reduce”

FINMECCANICA

Italy’s state-controlled defense group said on Tuesday that its AgustaWestland unit won a contract to sell eight AW159 helicopters to South Korea for 270 million euros ($360.39 million).

PIRELLI

The Italian tyremaker said on Tuesday all participants in a shareholder pact had renewed their commitment until April 2014.

GEMINA, ATLANTIA

The board of holding Gemina, which controls Rome airport operator ADR, meets on Wednesday to name advisors for a possible tie-up with motorway group Atlantia, Il Sole 24 Ore and Il Messaggero reports.

Barclays raises Atlantia price target to 17 euros from 15.50 euros; rating “overweight”

Barclays raises Gemina price target to 1.40 euros from 1.10 euros; rating “overweight”

TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA, CAIRO

Media firm Cairo is preparing a new offer for Italy’s third-largest broadcaster ahead of a board meeting of controlling shareholder Telecom Italia on Thursday, Il Messaggero reported.

Private equity funds Clessidra and Equinox have changed the structure of their offer but not the size, which remains of around 330-350 million euros, according to Il Messaggero.

CAMPARI

Nomura cuts to “neutral” from “buy”; target price to 6 euros from 6.50 euros

MERIDIANA FLY

Aga Khan will increase his stake in the debt-laden carrier to 77.9 percent to relaunch the company after shareholder Air Italy has exercised its put option on it stake, according to MF-Milano Finanza newspaper.

Banking association ABI holds Executive Committee meeting in Milan

Italian utility Iren holds board meeting on industrial plan.

