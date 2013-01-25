Italy - Factors to watch on January 25

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

MONTE DEI PASCHI

Prime Minister Mario Monti weighed in to the scandal surrounding Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena on Thursday, rejecting suggestions the authorities had failed to spot large trading losses threatening the bank.

The bank holds a shareholder meeting on Friday.

FIAT

The carmaker has received trade unions’ go-ahead for a special lay-off scheme at its Melfi plant in southern Italy that will allow it restructure the plant before producing new models.

BUZZI UNICEM

The cement maker’s German unit Dyckerhoff will book a 26 million euro impairment linked to a project in Russia, the company said in a statement. It said Dyckerhoff’s 2012 sales and EBITDA will be in line with 2011 but net profit will be lower, also due to a 13 million euros write-down on deferred taxes.

LOTTOMATICA

The gaming group will change its name to GTECH, it said on Thursday, as it moves to further integrate its businesses with its U.S. unit GTECH.

