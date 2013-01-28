Italy - Factors to watch on January 28

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ITALY ELECTION

Former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi triggered outrage from Italy’s political left on Sunday with comments defending fascist wartime leader Benito Mussolini at a ceremony commemorating victims of the Nazi Holocaust.

DEBT AUCTIONS

The treasury sells 3.0-4.0 billion euros of new zero-coupon CTZ bonds maturing in Dec 2014 and 2.0-2.75 billion euros of new eurozone index-linked fixed rate BTPei bonds maturing in Sept 2018. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT

BANCA MONTE PASCHI DI SIENA

* Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti repeated on Monday his backing for the Bank of Italy and its former governor Mario Draghi over the mounting scandal surrounding the troubled Monte dei Paschi bank.

The bank said on Sunday it was seeking a financial investor to help revive its fortunes as the political storm over the derivatives scandal at the ailing bank intensified ahead of next month’s Italian election.

Enraged shareholders lashed out at its management on Friday as questions grew about central bank oversight of the lender following the uncovering of nearly $1 billion of losses in complex derivatives deals.

Prime Minister Mario Monti said the possibility of the bank being nationalised was a “remote hypothesis”.

* The scandal-plagued bank’s former director general Antonio Vigni said the derivatives contracts that could cost it a 720 million euro loss in 2012 were already in place when he became the bank’s top executive in 2006. “All of these transactions that people are talking about now had already been made by the time I arrived,” he was quoted as saying to friends by La Stampa and Corriere della Sera newspapers on Monday.

UBI BANCA

CEO Victor Massiah told weekly Milano Finanza he expected costs to fall by 100 million this year and that he was “totally confident” that a Bank of Italy inspection at the bank would not change its results. He also said its assets under management in China had topped 1 billion euros.

TELECOM ITALIA

The telecoms group is not looking to expand in Latin America, but the company does need to strengthen its infrastructure due to growing regional data traffic, chairman Franco Bernabe told Reuters on Saturday.

MEDIASET

The communications regulator plans to cut the number of television frequencies to be sold in an upcoming auction to three from six, La Repubblica said on Saturday.

* A2A

The utility aims to report an EBITDA of more than 1.03 billion euros in 2012, according to Il Sole 24 Ore.

ALITALIA

The airline’s board meets to appoint Rothschild as advisor for international operations, weekly Milano Finanza reported.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................