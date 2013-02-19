Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 19

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

TELECOM ITALIA, TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA

Telecom Italia said on Monday its board had agreed to enter into exclusive talks with media firm Cairo Communication for the sale of part of its TV division Telecom Italia Media.

Cairo’s head told il Messaggero he did not rule out a possible alliance with businesman Diego Della Valle to buy La7.

Telco, the holding company that controls Telecom Italia, is gearing up to write down its 22.45 percent stake in the Italian telecoms company by at least 20 percent, two sources close to the situation said on Monday.

Moody’s said on Monday it had assigned (P)Ba2 rating to Telecom Italia’s proposed hybrid security; negative outlook.

FINMECCANICA

Two offers for the group’s energy unit Ansaldo Energia were tabled before the Friday deadline from Germany’s Siemens and Korea’s Doosan, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Samsung did not make an offer, the paper said.

* FIAT

Ford, PSA Peugeot Citroen and Toyota led European car sales to a new low in January, kicking off 2013 with an 8.5 percent decline, the Association of European carmakers said on Tuesday. Fiat posted a 12.4 percent sales decline.

PIRELLI, CAMFIN

A Milan court rejected a request by Malacalza Investimenti to seize 13.2 percent of the capital of Camfin, a key shareholder of Pirelli, held by GPI which in turn is controlled by MTP of Marco Tronchetti Provera.

* SORIN

The biomedical company said on Tuesday it had bought Brazil’s heart-lung company Alcard Industria Mecanica for a sum which was not significant in relation to Sorin’s market value. Sorin said the acquisition was strategic since it opened up the Brazilian and Latin Amrican markets.

* MONDADORI

The group has signaled a restructuring that would involve 99 job cuts, according to a note from a meeting of the journalists of the company.

